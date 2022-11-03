Read full article on original website
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day specialCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Unusually Warm then Cool
With Sunday’s time change, sunrise for Roanoke is at 6:50 and sunset is at 5:15. Sunday night into Monday morning will be variably cloudy with patchy fog through 8 am. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm with Showers Likely
It will continue to be cloudy and unseasonably warm for the rest of the weekend. Most areas were close to record highs Saturday. Lynchburg tied its previous record. We do have a chance of rain continuing through Sunday midday. Sunday morning lows will be close to normal daytime highs for the date. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...
wfxrtv.com
BBB warns of online shopping scams
With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online. With the holiday season approaching, it's important to remember that no one is immune to scams. The Better Business Bureau urges people to be cautious while shopping online.
wfxrtv.com
New River Valley makes strides toward finding a cure for Alzheimer’s
RADFORD, Va (WFXR) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, cases are on the rise throughout the nation. The annual “Walk To End Alzheimer’s” event in Radford raised over $50,000 towards Alzheimer’s research, but the Alzheimer’s Association says the fight is not over. Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Council Candidates weigh in on issues facing the city
Candidates for Roanoke City Council, both at-large and to fill the recently vacated seat of Robert Jeffrey Jr. answer questions about issues in the city. Roanoke City Council Candidates weigh in on issues …. Candidates for Roanoke City Council, both at-large and to fill the recently vacated seat of Robert...
wfxrtv.com
Liberty topples Regent University 104-38 in season opener
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Liberty University Men’s basketball team was back in action Monday in Lynchburg. The Flames defeated Regent University 104-38 in Liberty Arena. Flames R-Senior guard Darius McGhee finished with 17 points on the night. Next the Liberty University heads to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. Tip-off is set for Friday at 8 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The crash is at mile marker 120.4 and VDOT reports both the north right lane and shoulder are closed. Drivers should expect...
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi holding discounted adoption event
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi says they are once again full of adoptable pets and holding open adoptions on Saturday. They say the adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Angels of Assisi on Campbell Avenue SW in Roanoke. You can adopt a furry friend with the lowered adoption fee of $30.
wfxrtv.com
One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
wfxrtv.com
RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police investigate Grove Street shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department was called to investigate a shooting Monday, on Grove Street. The crime scene was near Miller Park. Investigators did not release any information about injuries, suspects, or their case. WFXR News is working to learn more. Stick with WFXR on air...
wfxrtv.com
The Purple Heart Fire Engine stops by the National D-Day Memorial
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR)– The Purple Heart Fire Engine was driven from Richmond to Bedford this weekend to honor veterans and pay tribute to those wounded in combat. Clifton “Buck” Krantz is the commander for Purple Heart Chapter 1607 and a purple heart recipient himself. “The six people...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech defeats Delaware State 95-57 in Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Tech Men’s basketball team defeated Delaware State 95-57 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies were without Justyn Mutts in the lineup, but that didn’t stop graduate forward Grant Basile from score 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the night. Virginia Tech sophomore guard Sean Pedulla finished with 18 points and 8 assists. Next the Hokies take Lehigh in Blacksburg, tip-off is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Two seriously injured after vehicle crash in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a crash early on Saturday morning where they report one passenger was trapped in the vehicle and another had been ejected. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:12 a.m. in the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road on Saturday...
WSET
Man charged with 'brutal murder' of Roanoke woman found shot dead in parking lot
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A murder on October 8 left Elizabeth Hensley dead and her murderer on the loose, according to law enforcement. It was more than two weeks before 47-year-old Matthew Griffin was arrested on October 24. Griffin was charged with second-degree murder on November 4. On...
wfxrtv.com
No one on the ballot for Buchanan’s Mayor
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – In the town of Buchanan, residents are asking who their next mayor will be. It’s not a strange question before election day, but in Buchanan there’s a twist: no one is running. Now it’s down to a write-in vote. One Buchanan resident is...
