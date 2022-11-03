ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's that time of year: Albany Fire Department urges replacing smoke alarm batteries

By Alan Mauldin
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
ALBANY — Wondering what to do with that extra hour of time that comes when we “fall back” at the end of Daylight Saving Time on Saturday night? The Albany Fire Department has an idea: replace the old batteries in smoke detectors.

“First of all, smoke alarms are a life-saver,” Assistant Fire Chief Sebon Burns said. “It gives you a first alert to a potential fire. When you change your clock, you need to change your battery.”

