Lakewood Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house

Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues

DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say

A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
DOVER, DE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Surveillance Video Captures Motorcycle Accident in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Towbin Avenue. Police tell TLS the motorcyclist had the right pf way. He was transported to Ocian Medical Center in Brick with non-life-threatening injuries. [TLS-95]
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
therealdeal.com

New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson

The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey

Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, today announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey. Today’s announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven to have an impact. Auto thefts in September of this year were down 14 percent from September of last year. And in October, auto thefts were down 12 percent from October of last year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
police1.com

Feds bust $545M catalytic converter theft ring; 21 arrested in takedown

LOS ANGELES — A national catalytic converter theft ring that generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue was taken down in an unprecedented federal investigation, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. The operation included arrests, searches and seizures in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada,...
CALIFORNIA STATE

