Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Related
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced To Prison For $200K In Thefts From Ailing Victim: Prosecutor
A 56-year-old man from Lacey Township has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing more than $200,000 from an ailing victim, authorities said. Ross Miserendino will be required to make restitution to the victim in the amount of $217,300, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. An...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video: Teens Break into Shul in Lakewood, Attempt to Steal Pushkas
Three teens broke into a Shul in Lakewood overnight and allegedly attempted to steal the Pushkas (charity boxes). Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department.
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet
JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
FBI identifies 'source' of threat to synagogues in New Jersey
A spokesperson for the FBI's Newark office would not comment beyond the agency's statement, which did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Surveillance Video Captures Motorcycle Accident in Lakewood
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Towbin Avenue. Police tell TLS the motorcyclist had the right pf way. He was transported to Ocian Medical Center in Brick with non-life-threatening injuries. [TLS-95]
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
therealdeal.com
New Jersey broker accused in $1M arson
The owner of a Point Pleasant real estate firm is accused of setting fire to six commercial vehicles at a local business, causing more than $1 million in damages. Toms River resident Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Ward Realty is facing four counts of second-degree arson in connection with the late-September incident, Patch.com reported.
FBI receives ‘credible information of a broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
“We are taking a proactive measure with this warning while investigative processes are carried out,” the office tweeted.
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
Two dead in separate crashes involving deer in New Jersey
Police are urging drivers to be vigilant for deer on the roadways after two separate, fatal crashes in the state in just the last two days.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Comprehensive Plan to Combat Auto Theft in New Jersey
Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, today announced his support for a series of legislative proposals and administrative actions to combat auto theft in New Jersey. Today’s announcement builds upon steps taken earlier this year, which have already proven to have an impact. Auto thefts in September of this year were down 14 percent from September of last year. And in October, auto thefts were down 12 percent from October of last year.
15 arrested in ring that cops say ‘flooded’ N.J. city’s streets with illegal guns
State and federal authorities say they’ve dismantled a South Carolina-to-Paterson gun-trafficking ring in which firearms were bought cheaply down South and then sold at big markups on city streets. NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin came to St. Luke Baptist Church in Paterson Thursday to announce the indictment of...
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey Resident
A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox.Morristown Minute. A northern New Jersey resident was the first in the state to die of Monkeypox, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
thelakewoodscoop.com
FBI Busts Nationwide Catalytic Converter Theft Ring, Including Several Arrests In New Jersey
Federal, state, and local law enforcement partners from across the United States executed a nationwide, coordinated takedown of leaders and associates of a national network of thieves, dealers, and processors for their roles in conspiracies involving stolen catalytic converters sold to a metal refinery for tens of millions of dollars.
Huge catalytic converter bust leads to 21 arrests; spans nine states, including MN
ST PAUL, Minn. — Homeland Security Investigations announced a major catalytic converter bust this week, with law enforcement activity spanning at least nine states — including Minnesota — and resulting in the arrest of 21 people. None of the 21 defendants lived in Minnesota. However, according to...
police1.com
Feds bust $545M catalytic converter theft ring; 21 arrested in takedown
LOS ANGELES — A national catalytic converter theft ring that generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue was taken down in an unprecedented federal investigation, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. The operation included arrests, searches and seizures in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada,...
Comments / 7