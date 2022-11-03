SALT LAKE CITY — There could be a delay in election results depending on the length of voting lines, according to the Office of Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson. Utah’s 29 county clerks have been instructed to withhold posting election results until they all confirm their polling places have closed, according to a press release. This is so all voters in line by 8 p.m. can cast their ballots. If there are long lines at polling places, the lieutenant’s office says a delay is more likely.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO