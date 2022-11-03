Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
kslnewsradio.com
At least 2 dead after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
(CNN) — At least two people have been killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts. The storms claimed lives in Oklahoma and Texas, according to officials. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued...
kslnewsradio.com
Opinion: Is Democracy on the ballot?
SALT LAKE CITY — We did a story earlier this week on Utah’s Morning News on KSL NewsRadio about the number of election deniers who are on the ballot in the nation this Tuesday. I believe the number was around 300, although it’s a fluid thing as candidates sometimes back away from former claims. Shortly after we did the story, a listener texted KSL and asked, “How do you define an election denier?”
kslnewsradio.com
Winter storm warning issued for Utah mountains through Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains of Utah, according to the National Weather Service. Northern mountains: Tuesday 5 a.m. to Thursday 11 a.m. Southern/central mountains: Tuesday 5 p.m. to Thursday 5 a.m. Winter storm warning. The NWS reported Monday afternoon that...
kslnewsradio.com
Lt. Gov. Henderson says a delay in election results is possible
SALT LAKE CITY — There could be a delay in election results depending on the length of voting lines, according to the Office of Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson. Utah’s 29 county clerks have been instructed to withhold posting election results until they all confirm their polling places have closed, according to a press release. This is so all voters in line by 8 p.m. can cast their ballots. If there are long lines at polling places, the lieutenant’s office says a delay is more likely.
Comments / 0