Once November hits Mariah Carey defrosts and all of a sudden it’s time for the holidays!. That’s right, the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, which comes with busting out the holiday decorations, baking all kinds of scrumptious treats, lake effect snow storms, and, of course, shopping for gifts! If you’re looking to get amazing gifts for everyone on your list this year (including yourself 😉 ) and support small businesses in Western New York, we’ve got the perfect event for you.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO