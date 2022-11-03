Read full article on original website
Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?
It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
WKBW-TV
Cool temperature settle into WNY Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Total Lunar Eclipse Tuesday beginning at 4:09 a.m. Sunny and cool conditions Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Milder Wednesday with highs in the 50s and moving back into the 60s to end the week. Rain showers arrive for Friday afternoon and temperatures cool back down for the weekend with the chance of some snow Sunday.
New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York
Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
Chick-fil-A plans first Northtowns location, national chain's fifth in WNY
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The Northtowns could get its first Chick-fil-A. The Town of Clarence is considering development plans for a store at 5017 Transit Road, where a team is hoping to put a new store at the site of a shuttered Applebee’s at Eastgate Plaza, a Benderson Development property.
Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn next week with cold and multiple chances of lake effect snows. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool down on Tuesday. However, a large storm moving into the west coast Monday will initially bring some rain to Western New York by the end of the week followed by some colder air by the end of the weekend.
Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today
The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
Going green with those old orange pumpkins
Now to a big question following every Halloween: what to do with all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns? Many people decided to bring those orange gourds to a special composting event.
Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard. The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.
Poloncarz: Flu cases spike in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flu season has returned with a spike in cases in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter, “Flu cases in Erie County are 20 times greater this year compared to last year and 27 times greater than the comparable period for the 2019-2020 season. @OCHBuffalo‘s RSV and flu […]
Most Buffalo Land Is Owned By This Organization
There is a lot of land in New York's second-largest city, and you may be surprised by who owns the largest share of it. All across the country, there are some people and businesses that own a lot of land and property. For example, according to an article in USA...
Domino Sugar Recall In New York State, 100,000 Pounds Contaminated
Another day, another recall. This time, more than 6,000 cases of sugar have been recalled and it affects New York State. Domino Foods Inc. has issued a recall for Domino and C&H Sugar, so check your pantry. The lots that were affected may have been contaminated, according to BGR. The...
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
stepoutbuffalo.com
Shop 120+ Local Artisans & Small Businesses This Holiday Season at The Makers & Shakers Boozy Artisan Market
Once November hits Mariah Carey defrosts and all of a sudden it’s time for the holidays!. That’s right, the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, which comes with busting out the holiday decorations, baking all kinds of scrumptious treats, lake effect snow storms, and, of course, shopping for gifts! If you’re looking to get amazing gifts for everyone on your list this year (including yourself 😉 ) and support small businesses in Western New York, we’ve got the perfect event for you.
wnypapers.com
Seneca Gaming Corp. names GMs
Joanne Israel to lead Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino; Marc Papaj takes top spot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming Corp. announced Joanne Israel and Marc Papaj, two longtime employees, have been named general manager at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, respectively. “Joanne and...
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
