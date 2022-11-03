ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Yet Another Chick-fil-A Opening In Western New York?

It’s looking more and more like wherever you are in Western New York, there will be a Chick-fil-A near you. Chick-fil-A must be big business in the Buffalo area. The fast food chain with the famous chicken sandwich was recently ranked as America's favorite, and Western New Yorkers seem to agree based on the number of them we have nearby.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York

Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
LANCASTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Cool temperature settle into WNY Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Total Lunar Eclipse Tuesday beginning at 4:09 a.m. Sunny and cool conditions Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Milder Wednesday with highs in the 50s and moving back into the 60s to end the week. Rain showers arrive for Friday afternoon and temperatures cool back down for the weekend with the chance of some snow Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Record Highs Set In Three Cities In New York

Saturday turned out to be a record-setting day across Western New York. A major warm front swept across New York State and with that warm front came record-breaking high temperatures. Buffalo, Rochester, and Watertown all set new daily record high temperatures according to the National Weather Service. The run of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wintry weather on the horizon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very warm and tame start to November, the weather pattern will be taking a chilly turn next week with cold and multiple chances of lake effect snows. The rest of this week is looking rather sunny and mild after a brief cool down on Tuesday. However, a large storm moving into the west coast Monday will initially bring some rain to Western New York by the end of the week followed by some colder air by the end of the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Bracing For Record Heat Today

The calendar might say November 5th, but the weather is going to feel like Spring or Fall. Today a major warm front will bring some warmth to Western New York making today a record day. The current High-temperature record for Buffalo for November 5th is 76 degrees. That was set...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Poloncarz: Flu cases spike in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flu season has returned with a spike in cases in Erie County. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter, “Flu cases in Erie County are 20 times greater this year compared to last year and 27 times greater than the comparable period for the 2019-2020 season. @OCHBuffalo‘s RSV and flu […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Shop 120+ Local Artisans & Small Businesses This Holiday Season at The Makers & Shakers Boozy Artisan Market

Once November hits Mariah Carey defrosts and all of a sudden it’s time for the holidays!. That’s right, the most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, which comes with busting out the holiday decorations, baking all kinds of scrumptious treats, lake effect snow storms, and, of course, shopping for gifts! If you’re looking to get amazing gifts for everyone on your list this year (including yourself 😉 ) and support small businesses in Western New York, we’ve got the perfect event for you.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Seneca Gaming Corp. names GMs

Joanne Israel to lead Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino; Marc Papaj takes top spot at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Seneca Gaming Corp. announced Joanne Israel and Marc Papaj, two longtime employees, have been named general manager at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, respectively. “Joanne and...
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE

