kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
yachatsnews.com
Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
beachconnection.net
26-Foot Waves Smack Some Areas; Advisories for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Long Beach, Washington) – Lots of heavy winds and even heavier surf will be pounding the Oregon coast and Washington coast over the next few days, with raging seas south of Reedsport that will get as high as 26 feet coming onshore. There's a variety of wind, flood and beach advisories that have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for the two coastlines. (Above: Rockaway Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon
Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
Oregon Ducks to host Washington in prime time
Oregon and Washington will kick off in prime time. The No. 8 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) will host the Huskies (7-2, 4-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX. It’ll be the first time UW plays at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The...
kezi.com
Oregon State Men's and Women's hoops start season with narrow victories
CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State Men's and Women's basketball teams started the 2022-23 season with narrow victories in Corvallis on Monday. The Women's team came away with a 61-60 win over Hawai'i. The game went down to the final seconds tied at 60. A missed final shot ended up on the loose near the sideline. Both teams dove for the ball and Hawai'i was called for a foul. It put Oregon State on the foul line with .4 seconds left. Noelle Mannen went 1-2 at the line, securing the win.
What they’re saying nationally, in Boulder after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado, 49-10, at Folsom Field on Saturday. The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) maintained their lead in first place in the Pac-12. It hosts Washington (7-2, 4-2) next week. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Boulder after the game:. Nix, No. 8...
kcfmradio.com
Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19
An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
Donut Shop Owner Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman
In America, wealth inequality is at an all-time high. Housing is becoming unaffordable across the country, even for the working poor. All the while, local officials are scrapping social safety nets that present homelessness. One would think that this is a time for empathy, but apparently, it's not.
kezi.com
OSU gets grant to study new type of sustainable battery
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- As more and more batteries are manufactured, the Earth’s stores of the rare materials used to make them slowly dwindle. Oregon State University researchers have received a grant from the U.S. Department of energy to find a solution. An OSU research team has received a $3...
kezi.com
No. 8 Ducks dominate Colorado, 49-10
BOULDER, Col--- Oregon's streak of games with at least 40 points improved to eight as the Ducks beat Colorado, 49-10, on Saturday. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continued his impressive stretch by throwing two passing touchdowns, rushing two touchdowns, and receiving a touchdown. Nix finished 20-24 for 274 yards. According to...
Black bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Authorities are now searching for poachers
A dead bear found in a tree has prompted a search for suspects in Southern Oregon.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
kezi.com
Are the homeless in Eugene voting?
EUGENE, Ore.-- One of the most important rights of all American citizens is the right to vote. In Oregon, all homeless U.S. citizens have that right. But some homeless people like Gigi are choosing not to exercise it. "I don't even know who the candidates are," said Gigi. "I don't...
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing for Friday night windstorm
EUGENE, Ore. -- After the National Weather Service issued a warning of a windstorm with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour expected to strike Friday night, Eugene Public Works is scrambling to prepare. Officials with Eugene Public Works says the forecast expects rainfall of up to an inch...
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
klcc.org
Wacky weather in western Oregon forecasts heavy rain, high winds and (maybe) snow
Many parts of Oregon are experiencing an “atmospheric river event.” Rainfall is expected to reach one and a half inches over much of the Willamette Valley Friday. And up to three inches are expected along the coast and the foothills of the Cascade Range. Treena Jensen is a...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat Colorado
No. 8 Oregon defeated Colorado 49-10 Saturday at Folsom Field. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ eighth win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. “Alright, fun environment. I was excited to see a lot of Duck fans in the stands today....
