Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Incarcerated individuals helping stock Muskegon YMCA's Veggie Van

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Instead of people hopping in their cars and traveling to a farmer's market, the Muskegon YMCA has been on a mission to bring fresh produce to members of its community. In 2012, the YMCA created its Veggie Van, which is essentially a year-round mobile farmers market....
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722

High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 110722. High clouds will thicken tonight...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Cannabis retailer taking applications for free entrepreneur program

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Fluresh, a leading Grand Rapids-based cannabis company, recently announced the launch of the application process for its free Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. This is the third year Fluresh has offered the nine-month entrepreneurial program, formerly known as the Fluresh Five Accelerator. Tia Ezell, community engagement manager at...
Cars 108

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
WEST OLIVE, MI
MLive

Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
LANSING, MI
97.9 WGRD

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

