This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Fox17
Incarcerated individuals helping stock Muskegon YMCA's Veggie Van
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Instead of people hopping in their cars and traveling to a farmer's market, the Muskegon YMCA has been on a mission to bring fresh produce to members of its community. In 2012, the YMCA created its Veggie Van, which is essentially a year-round mobile farmers market....
‘I love that there’s two old churches doing dirty comedy in Kalamazoo,’ Crawlspace founder says
KALAMAZOO, MI — For 170 years, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in downtown Kalamazoo has met in the same building on the southwest corner of North Church Street and West Michigan Avenue. And while the building still looks like a church from the outside, and in many...
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722
High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 110722. High clouds will thicken tonight...
Your guide to every school board race in the Grand Rapids area on Nov. 8 ballot
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – School board elections that once were uncontested or drew few candidates have crowded fields for the Nov. 8 general election and among the most hotly contested races in West Michigan and cross the country. Routine meetings about budgets, staffing and programs became ugly over the...
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
Cannabis retailer taking applications for free entrepreneur program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Fluresh, a leading Grand Rapids-based cannabis company, recently announced the launch of the application process for its free Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. This is the third year Fluresh has offered the nine-month entrepreneurial program, formerly known as the Fluresh Five Accelerator. Tia Ezell, community engagement manager at...
There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
Fox17
Fire decimates West Olive shelter for animals with disabilities
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A fire ripped apart a West Olive animal rescue shelter this weekend, and many of its residents were lost to the blaze. Owners of Phaedra & Phriends are now turning to community donations for help while they mourn the loss of the cats and dogs who didn’t survive.
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store relocates to Portage location with more space
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Simple Treasures, the Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store, has relocated to 311 W. Kilgore Road in Portage. The grand opening of the new location runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Special discounts, refreshments and bargains are available, according to a news release from the organization.
Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
Comments / 0