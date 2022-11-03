ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Judge rejects GOP complaint about Vegas-area vote counting

By KEN RITTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WWub_0ixo4ca700
1 of 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge on Thursday rejected a Republican National Committee claim that election officials in Las Vegas — the area with most of the state’s Democratic voters — “stacked” the makeup of a mail ballot signature verification panel against the GOP.

Judge Timothy Williams said in a brief written decision posted in the court record that the party affiliations of temporary workers hired to help the Clark County registrar of voters process ballots isn’t relevant.

“The county hires these workers from a temporary employment agency,” the judge wrote, and they “simply perform ministerial functions” such as comparing voter signatures on mailed ballots with those on file with the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Williams dismissed as “a big stretch” arguments by the RNC that the workers are assigned to a special election board with a membership that, according to state law, “must represent all political parties as equally as possible.”

The “nominal exercise of discretion in performing a job-related task does not rise to the level of decision-making typically expected from a board,” he said.

Representatives of county elections chief Joe Gloria and attorneys for the RNC and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Williams’ decision can be appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court, but justices usually take months to reach decisions. Counting ballots cast in advance has already begun, early voting in Nevada ends Friday and Election Day is Tuesday.

Williams, in Las Vegas, heard arguments Wednesday, including attorney Jordan Smith saying on behalf of the RNC that party parity in vote processing offered “a check and a balance.”

“If all political parties have an equal seat at the table, it’s less likely for somebody to cry foul afterwards,” Smith told the judge. “There’s less likely to be a controversy.”

Smith said there were two months of open-records discussions with the county before Williams signed off Oct. 5 on a pact that had the county provide to the RNC a roster showing job titles and political party affiliations of vote processing workers. The RNC dropped a demand to obtain workers’ names.

The attorney for Republicans complained that the partisan makeup of the signature verification panel changed between Oct. 18 — when the county reported to the RNC that it had 23 Democrats, 33 nonpartisans and eight Republicans — and Monday, with 10 Democrats, 18 nonpartisans and 12 Republicans.

A county spokesman, Dan Kulin, did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for a current breakout of signature verification workers’ party affiliations.

Lisa Logsdon, the Clark County counsel representing Gloria, argued that thousands of temporary workers hired for ballot processing aren’t picked by political party, and that comparing signatures on mailed ballots with those on file with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is not a partisan job.

Logsdon said the registrar’s office year-round staff of about 40 adds about 2,000 temporary hires to staff what she termed “our signature verification room.” Hiring is a process left to the registrar’s discretion, she said.

Clark County, including Las Vegas, is the most populous of Nevada’s 17 counties, with more than 71% of the state’s 1.8 million active registered voters. The county has almost 468,000 registered Democrats, compared with more than 341,000 registered Republicans. Almost 510,000 active voters claim other or no party affiliation.

More than 143,500 people have voted in Clark County in advance of Election Day, Nov. 8, according to the county elections website.

Republicans have not filed similar challenges related to vote processing in other Nevada counties.

However, a fight about hand-counting ballots in neighboring Nye County has pitted the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada against Nye County — a predominately Republican jurisdiction where residents have expressed mistrust about the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In Michigan, a shortage of poll workers has local election officials concerned about partisan efforts to recruit front-line election workers by groups promoting election conspiracies.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 152

1811 UpOnTheWay
3d ago

To vote a party because you're a generational voter. Just shows no one looks a the person running and make they're decisions. So I don't want to hear your piety party complaints after you stamp it. It just shows you don't have the discipline to study and pick by knowledge and find the truth. Because if you do, you wouldn't let it continue like this. It's a mess!

Reply
13
deanna lightner
2d ago

So they wanted names. Why? So they can harass them at home? Threaten them and their families? Y'all are crazy. Questionable ballets are double checked and the voters are asked to clarify their signatures. Y'all keep looking for problems were none exist.

Reply
20
FED UP WITH POLITICS
2d ago

It's interesting that prior to the 2020 LEGITIMATE ELECTION, we didn't have all these ridiculous accusations claiming voter fraud. WHY? Because there's not eny proof that backs up what any of the election deniers are saying. Close to 100 lawsuits filed were ALL dismissed due to lack of evidence! You tfog supporters are going to eventually face up to the fact that he ran the biggest con on the whole country and he has played all of you like violins. NONE of his claims are true & he doesn't care about anyone or anything except for himself.

Reply(8)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Another judge rules absentee ballots must be complete to be counted

(The Center Square) – Another judge has ruled that absentee ballots must be properly – and completely – filled-out in order to be counted on Election Day in Wisconsin. Dane County Judge Nia Trammell on Wednesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order that would have stopped local election clerks from rejecting incomplete absentee ballots.
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsnet5

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy