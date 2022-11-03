Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
WBAY Green Bay
Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night. Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Turnout in our corner of the state...
WBAY Green Bay
2022 Veterans Day offers
(WBAY) - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. Let us know about special offers for veterans and active-duty service members in November at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business or organization. This page will be updated through November 10. We are not listing events that are not meant for public attendance (such as school events or business appreciation luncheons).
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.
WBAY Green Bay
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Parents of burn victim are grateful for Pulaski's support
We sit down -- together -- with the leaders of the major political parties in Brown County to discuss Tuesday's election. With races as close as these are supposed to be, we may not know the final results for days or even weeks. Elections could be decided by lawsuits. Updated:...
WBAY Green Bay
U.S. Senate race spends 11th hour in Northeast Wisconsin
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new store location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop, the Hy-Vee supermarket chain has you covered. A new Hy-Vee grocery store is opening this week in Ashwaubenon, and it's going to be a big event.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Clerk agrees to implement changes in response to poll watcher lawsuit
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay implemented changes to give poll watchers more access during the in-person absentee voting process. A temporary injunction was ordered in Brown County Court Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed against City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys alleging she is restricting access to election observers. The plaintiffs listed are Nathan DeLorey, Randy Wery, Patricia Schick, and Denise Vetter.
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
WBAY Green Bay
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Oshkosh for Barnes
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrats are hoping to excite their base in the Fox Valley ahead of the mid term election next week, with a rally Saturday, led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent. In a room filled to capacity, Sanders received a standing ovation as he arrived inside...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Howards Grove & Xavier celebrate state vball championships
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Howards Grove won its 4th consecutive WIAA girls volleyball championship on Saturday, sweeping St. Croix Falls in Division 3. Xavier won the Division 2 title over Sauk Prairie. Enjoy the highlights above.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
WBAY Green Bay
Coats for Kids distributes thousands of jackets to families in need
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four kids make the Figgs house... a home. Aleeya and Autumn Figgs live in Howard along with their other siblings. They said they always find the perfect coat in the Salvation Army Kroc Center. “It was pretty awesome because first we looked at my coats...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP
GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total lunar eclipse
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
WBAY Green Bay
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim say ‘He’s improving every day’
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - “We’ll never be able to repay everybody for what they’ve done,” said Tammy and Bruce Brzeczkowski. “It’s very heartwarming. We know what kind of community we have. That’s why we’re here.”. The Brzeczkowski’s couldn’t be more proud to...
WBAY Green Bay
Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run
School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 3 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
