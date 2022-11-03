ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evers touts achievements, Michels promises changes

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels included De Pere in his 11th-hour campaigning Monday. He spoke about how he wants to make changes in the state on matters like education and cracking down on crime. “Going to stand with law enforcement. Going to back the blue....
Johnson, Barnes back in Northeast Wisconsin before election day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat will be among the most-watched races in the country Tuesday night. Both Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Turnout in our corner of the state...
2022 Veterans Day offers

(WBAY) - Veterans Day is Friday, November 11. Let us know about special offers for veterans and active-duty service members in November at web@wbay.com. Offers are listed alphabetically by business or organization. This page will be updated through November 10. We are not listing events that are not meant for public attendance (such as school events or business appreciation luncheons).
Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay worth $50,000

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s Powerball drawing didn’t make anyone a billionaire, but it did make five people who bought tickets in Wisconsin $50,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery reports one of those tickets was sold in Green Bay, at the I-43 Dino Stop Shell at 3285 Cedar Hedge Lane.
America’s largest Hy-Vee supermarket opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, in Northeast Wisconsin, there is another supermarket option. The new Hy-Vee opens in Ashwaubenon and brings with it a couple of firsts. The store at Bay Park Square Mall, in the former Shopko, is the first Hy-Vee supermarket in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s...
Parents of burn victim are grateful for Pulaski's support

U.S. Senate race spends 11th hour in Northeast Wisconsin

Green Bay Clerk agrees to implement changes in response to poll watcher lawsuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay implemented changes to give poll watchers more access during the in-person absentee voting process. A temporary injunction was ordered in Brown County Court Wednesday in response to a lawsuit filed against City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys alleging she is restricting access to election observers. The plaintiffs listed are Nathan DeLorey, Randy Wery, Patricia Schick, and Denise Vetter.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Oshkosh for Barnes

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Democrats are hoping to excite their base in the Fox Valley ahead of the mid term election next week, with a rally Saturday, led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent. In a room filled to capacity, Sanders received a standing ovation as he arrived inside...
Coats for Kids distributes thousands of jackets to families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four kids make the Figgs house... a home. Aleeya and Autumn Figgs live in Howard along with their other siblings. They said they always find the perfect coat in the Salvation Army Kroc Center. “It was pretty awesome because first we looked at my coats...
Wisconsin poll watchers lawsuit, judge sides with GOP

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge is ordering the city of Green Bay to give election observers more access. The Republican National Committee had filed a lawsuit, accusing a city clerk of refusing to let its poll watchers see the entire absentee voting process. "What are they trying to...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total lunar eclipse

Milwaukee teen dies in Green Bay hit-and-run

