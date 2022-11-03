Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
$10,000 guaranteed reward in man found stabbed to death in 2021 at Northwest Side bus stop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are now offering a guaranteed $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a killer of a man gunned down last year at a Northwest Side bus stop. The deadly shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on June 28, 2021 at the Hilltop Oaks...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot from vehicle with 4 children inside as he was arriving at church
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot from his vehicle with four children inside as he was arriving at church. The incident happened at the 1300 block of WW. White Road at around 10:23 a.m. Police say that the man among one other adult and four children arrived...
foxsanantonio.com
Man's body found on the road in Leon Valley, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police in Leon Valley are investigating a mysterious death. A man's body was found on the road this morning at Grass Hill Drive and Samaritan drive. Police found shell casings at the scene but would not say how the man died. They did say the victim lived in Leon Valley.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men hospitalized after fight at Southside bar leads to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A fight that broke out in a Southside bar led to a shooting that left two men hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at around 2:10 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they found a man inside the bar...
foxsanantonio.com
Driver hospitalized after slamming vehicle into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One person is hospitalized after losing control of the vehicle and slamming it into an apartment complex. The incident happened at the 2300 block of NW Military HWY at the Elm Creek Apartment Homes at around 10:27 p.m. Police say that the driver lost control of...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found in front yard of home with gunshot wound in the face
SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported in critical condition after he was found in the front yard of his home with a gunshot wound in the face. Police were dispatched to the 6600 block of Monterey Street at around 3:30 a.m. Police say that the man left his...
foxsanantonio.com
AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl believed to be in danger
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to be in immediate danger. Police say Joanna Luna was last seen just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 20 at a home off Spring Dale Drive near Babcock Road on the Northwest Side. Joanna is...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fatally shot after threatening deputy with knife
DRIPPING SPRING, Texas – A man was fatally shot by a deputy after threatening the deputy with a knife. Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Trinity Hills in the Belterra Subdivision in Dripping Springs for reports of a disturbance between a man and a wrecker driver. A short time later, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Victoria Court for a follow-up investigation relating to the disturbance.
foxsanantonio.com
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men shot after trying to break up girl fight at Eastside bar
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot after attempting to break up a girl fight at an Eastside bar. Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue at the Vibes Bar and Grill for a shooting in progress at 1:37 a.m. According to officials, a group of...
foxsanantonio.com
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
foxsanantonio.com
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
foxsanantonio.com
Two people are dead after driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with train
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fatal train crash on the South side. The incident happened on the 13500 block of IH 37 S at around 11:20 p.m. Police say that they received a call that a black Land Rover was traveling Northbound driving all over the road causing vehicles to go onto the shoulders. Moments later, a second call was made to report a crash.
foxsanantonio.com
Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event
SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
foxsanantonio.com
Two people escape heavy Northside house fire
SAN ANTONIO – Two people nearly escape heavy Northside house fire. The Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Floral Ridge at 12:34 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy fire coming from the front of the home. Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control and prevent the fire from spreading more. Two people were inside at the time of the fire but were able to evacuate safely. Fire crews were able to get inside and make sure no one else was inside.
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battled heavy fire at Westside apartment unit
SAN ANTONIO – Fire crews were able to battle the flames of a West side apartment unit. The incident happened at the intersection of N San Jacinto and Perez Street. Upon arrival, they found flames shooting from the front of the building. The Battalion Chief on the scene said that they were able to get all residents out of the 4-unit complex.
foxsanantonio.com
Uber now offers feature that allows drivers and riders to record audio during trips
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is one of six U.S. cities where a new Uber safety feature is being rolled out. Starting Tuesday, Uber is offering an in-app feature that allows both drivers and riders to record audio during trips. They hope this encourages safe and comfortable interactions and provides...
foxsanantonio.com
Help us collect one million pounds of food for our Food4SA campaign
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food4SA campaign is in full swing. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food. Right now, we are about 10 percent of our goal. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at HEB and Security Service locations.
