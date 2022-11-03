Read full article on original website
A local man rescued a distressed child by holding suspected kidnapper at gun point
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) - "I heard the kid screaming please don't beat me so that's when my instinct kicked in some more so I sped on up to go get that kid" says Kelcey Willis. That gut instinct took over Kelcey Willis when he'd stopped for an oil change...
Filming continues in Twiggs County, again possible affecting mainline traffic
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As film crews return to Twiggs County, the shoot could affect traffic conditions on Bullard and Manley Roads, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The filming resumed on Monday morning and is scheduled to continue until 6:00 on Monday evening, potentially causing periodic stoppage...
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
Death of Brianna Grier | Case of Georgia woman who fell out of deputy's car will not go before grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Circuit District Attorney has decided against bringing the death of a Georgia woman who fell out of a deputy's patrol car to a grand jury, according to state investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Monday it has wrapped up its case about...
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists
MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad work to cause closures at crossings in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Milledgeville's Public Works Department has issued a notice that some railroad crossings will be closed for two to three days for railroad repairs. The work began at 9:00 Monday morning and is expected to continue through Wednesday or longer. CSX is working to...
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Macon man faces up to seven years in prison after sending death threats on Facebook
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man is facing up to seven years in prison followed by up to four years of supervised release and $1,000,000 in fines after entering a guilty plea to three felony charges of making death threats and another charge of blackmail following messages he sent to two people on Facebook.
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
Energy assistance program helps low-income Central Georgians pay bills
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is now accepting applications for senior citizens needing help with their energy bills. It started at the beginning of November and will begin opening applications for the general public in December. "We have an array of services, anywhere from...
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
