Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
MACON, GA
11Alive

Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists

MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
BONAIRE, GA
wgxa.tv

Three found dead in a home in Warner Robins

UPDATE: 5:39 P.M. -- The Warner Robins Police Department has released more information on three people found dead inside a home on Edgarton Way. According to a media release from WRPD, the three people were found dead by gunfire. They have been identified as 84-year-old Betsy Burke and 34-year-old Tiara...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Energy assistance program helps low-income Central Georgians pay bills

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is now accepting applications for senior citizens needing help with their energy bills. It started at the beginning of November and will begin opening applications for the general public in December. "We have an array of services, anywhere from...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times

MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
MACON, GA

