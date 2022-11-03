MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon resident says why she came to see Warnock and she said it’s simple, he’s not divisive. "He's for everybody and that's what we need somebody that's for everybody and not one particular race, color, or creed," says Gloria King, who also says she's a little nervous about the race between Warnock and his opponent. "Nervous because I can't see Herschel doing anything for us."

MACON, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO