ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 63

Paul Lubeck
4d ago

if the poor blacks in Macon Ga.WANT to stay poor vote for Warnock! I if they want to get a BETTER life vote for Walker. Wake up and and get off of the Democratic PLANTATION..

Reply(7)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Governor Brian Kemp visits Macon a day ahead of elections

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to Macon in the final stretches of his campaign as he prepares to run against Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election. Following an introduction by Agriculture Commissioner Candidate, Senator Tyler Harper, Kemp took to the stage along with other republican candidates, Senator Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warnock makes another stop in Macon ahead of Election Day

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon resident says why she came to see Warnock and she said it’s simple, he’s not divisive. "He's for everybody and that's what we need somebody that's for everybody and not one particular race, color, or creed," says Gloria King, who also says she's a little nervous about the race between Warnock and his opponent. "Nervous because I can't see Herschel doing anything for us."
MACON, GA
QSR magazine

Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

The battle for Ga.’s 8th Congressional District

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the choices many will have to make on Election Day is the congressional seat for Georgia’s 8th District. The district wraps around I-75 from Valdosta up to Macon. Battling for the seat are Republican Incumbent Congressman Austin Scott and Democrat challenger Rev. Darrius...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

GAME CHANGER: Rutland's Ciara Passmore

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- She's a difference maker everywhere she goes and Ciara Passmore's Flag Football Coach Steven Gun says it all starts in the classroom. "Three point nine GPA," he says. Gun says Ciara also displays her leadership through her athleticism'. "She's been a starter for the softball team,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone. Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Three found dead in a home in Warner Robins

UPDATE: 5:39 P.M. -- The Warner Robins Police Department has released more information on three people found dead inside a home on Edgarton Way. According to a media release from WRPD, the three people were found dead by gunfire. They have been identified as 84-year-old Betsy Burke and 34-year-old Tiara...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
11Alive

Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists

MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Pulaski County voters asked to consider special tax for future projects

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Pulaski County will be asked to decide on a special tax that would be used to fund future projects. On Tuesday's ballots, voters in Pulaski County will see a special local option sales tax, also known as a SPLOST. Officials hope to use the special tax to raise $8.5 million over a span of six years.
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy