Read full article on original website
Paul Lubeck
4d ago
if the poor blacks in Macon Ga.WANT to stay poor vote for Warnock! I if they want to get a BETTER life vote for Walker. Wake up and and get off of the Democratic PLANTATION..
Reply(7)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
wgxa.tv
Governor Brian Kemp visits Macon a day ahead of elections
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to Macon in the final stretches of his campaign as he prepares to run against Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election. Following an introduction by Agriculture Commissioner Candidate, Senator Tyler Harper, Kemp took to the stage along with other republican candidates, Senator Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others.
19thnews.org
Black women helped drive record early voting in Georgia. They’re not done.
ATLANTA — On Friday, the last day of early voting in Georgia, Helen Butler hopped on a bright purple bus with organizers and headed 90 miles south of Atlanta to Macon, a city of about 150,000 residents, just over half of whom are Black. Butler, executive director of the...
wgxa.tv
Warnock makes another stop in Macon ahead of Election Day
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon resident says why she came to see Warnock and she said it’s simple, he’s not divisive. "He's for everybody and that's what we need somebody that's for everybody and not one particular race, color, or creed," says Gloria King, who also says she's a little nervous about the race between Warnock and his opponent. "Nervous because I can't see Herschel doing anything for us."
QSR magazine
Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their really tasty food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
WALB 10
The battle for Ga.’s 8th Congressional District
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of the choices many will have to make on Election Day is the congressional seat for Georgia’s 8th District. The district wraps around I-75 from Valdosta up to Macon. Battling for the seat are Republican Incumbent Congressman Austin Scott and Democrat challenger Rev. Darrius...
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
wgxa.tv
GAME CHANGER: Rutland's Ciara Passmore
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- She's a difference maker everywhere she goes and Ciara Passmore's Flag Football Coach Steven Gun says it all starts in the classroom. "Three point nine GPA," he says. Gun says Ciara also displays her leadership through her athleticism'. "She's been a starter for the softball team,...
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
wgxa.tv
Houston County haunted house donates $20,000 to local teen with cancer
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- The Lake Joy Trails of Terror is good at frights but even better at fundraising. A few days after Halloween, the owners and staff of the haunt donated their proceeds to the family of a local teen with cancer-- a shocking $20,000. "I cannot put into...
wgxa.tv
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone. Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/4/22
Bibb County investigators continue looking for who shot two men at a west Macon home on Thursday. Now, neighbors say the shooting makes them feel unsafe.
wgxa.tv
Three found dead in a home in Warner Robins
UPDATE: 5:39 P.M. -- The Warner Robins Police Department has released more information on three people found dead inside a home on Edgarton Way. According to a media release from WRPD, the three people were found dead by gunfire. They have been identified as 84-year-old Betsy Burke and 34-year-old Tiara...
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists
MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
wgxa.tv
Macon's Coca-Cola Sales and Distribution Center is expanding its warehouse and adding jobs
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Another big expansion is coming to an existing industry in Macon as the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority approved an $80 million investment in Coca-Cola's Macon sales and distribution center. “Again and again, we are seeing our existing industries expanding their Macon-Bibb County locations.," said Robby Fountain,...
wgxa.tv
Twiggs County voters being asked to consider special tax for transportation projects
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Twiggs County will decide on a special tax for transportation on Election Day. On Tuesday, Twiggs County voters will see a transportation special local option sales tax, also known as a T-SPLOST. Twiggs County leaders are hoping to use the one percent sales...
wgxa.tv
Pulaski County voters asked to consider special tax for future projects
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Voters in Pulaski County will be asked to decide on a special tax that would be used to fund future projects. On Tuesday's ballots, voters in Pulaski County will see a special local option sales tax, also known as a SPLOST. Officials hope to use the special tax to raise $8.5 million over a span of six years.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Two people found dead in Warner Robins following welfare check
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been found dead in Houston County Monday following a welfare check. According to the Houston County Coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead in a home on Cohen Walker Drive following a welfare check by the Warner Robins Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
Comments / 63