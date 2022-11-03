ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Disney+ Powers Japan Streaming Market Growth in Third Quarter, Research Finds

Disney+ was the biggest component of the growth in the Japanese streaming market in the July to September quarter. It overtook Hulu Japan to become the third largest streamer in the country, according to a new report. More from Variety. 'RRR' Roars at Japan Box Office (EXCLUSIVE) Japan added 1.1...
SFGate

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

MILAN (AP) — Elon Musk's Tesla paved the way nearly two decades ago. Now, the global transition to fully electric vehicles is littered with startups, inspired by a new era in mobility and drawn by the lower cost of building EVs compared with their fossil-fuel-guzzling forbears. Gone are the...
SFGate

Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’

Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy