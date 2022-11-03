ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Curtis
3d ago

maybe they need to focus on those of us that are still waiting on our taxes to be processed. I've been waiting since March for both my federal and amended tax return.

John Walker
3d ago

The USA send Ukraine folks and Afghanistan folks and immigration folks and Chinese folks and Israel folks billion of dollars with taxpayers money but they want send out no stimulus money over in the United States to help the American folks..What a joke 😑👎

Laura Doud
3d ago

Just because you don't have kids, people without kids have problems trying to pay bills, buy food.

