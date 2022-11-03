Read full article on original website
Swedish PM seeks to convince Erdogan on NATO membership
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Tuesday, in a bid to persuade Turkey to drop its opposition to Sweden joining NATO. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-held policy of non-alignment and applied to join the military alliance. "Their accession will make our alliance stronger and our people safer," he said, adding that bringing Sweden and Finland into NATO would "send a clear message to Russia".
US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
Biden's National Security Strategy Uses Fear as a Cover for Reckless Ambition
The new National Security Strategy overlooks America's strengths and sets it on a course of unsustainable primacy, argues Anatol Lieven
Sarah Sanders aims to go from Trump spokeswoman to governor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump’s spokeswoman to Arkansas governor in Tuesday’s election, hoping to claim the office her father once held and become the first woman to lead the state. The former White House press secretary and Republican nominee is heavily favored in the race for governor in her home state, where Trump remains popular among conservatives. Democratic nominee Chris Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, has trailed Sanders by double digits in public polls leading up to Tuesday’s election. Sanders has shattered fundraising records in the state since she launched her campaign last year. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington is also running. Jones or Harrington also would make history if either wins by being the first African American Arkansas has elected to statewide or congressional office.
