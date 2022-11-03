LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Sanders is poised to make the leap from Donald Trump’s spokeswoman to Arkansas governor in Tuesday’s election, hoping to claim the office her father once held and become the first woman to lead the state. The former White House press secretary and Republican nominee is heavily favored in the race for governor in her home state, where Trump remains popular among conservatives. Democratic nominee Chris Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, has trailed Sanders by double digits in public polls leading up to Tuesday’s election. Sanders has shattered fundraising records in the state since she launched her campaign last year. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington is also running. Jones or Harrington also would make history if either wins by being the first African American Arkansas has elected to statewide or congressional office.

