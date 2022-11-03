ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lynn is fed up
3d ago

Abortion is on the ballot, not her governors to do list. Her covid policies gave us the title of WORST INFECTION RATE IN THE NATION for months. And she’s not getting one single red cent for her EV dream because Biden gave it to other states. She literally has NOTHING to run on! We have the slowest recovering economy of all 50 states. She’s the anti christ of Michigan. VOTE DIXON FOR GOVERNOR

Lorely
2d ago

Who incentivized nursing homes to take patients. Who advised them on risks? Why didn’t you use the emergency structures Trump built? Oh and btw we were all in the room- virtual school was did NOT last only 3 months!! That was a bold face lie. Also we hv proposal 3 - u can 🛑 trying to run as a crusader for bodily autonomy. If that was the case U and Nessel would hv 🛑ed college mandates. Your like swiss 🧀

fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election 2022: When are polls open and closed on Nov. 8?

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with several important races including governor, secretary of state, and attorney general's office, plus three ballot proposals. Thousands of voters have already filled out their ballots and voted absentee - which you can do until...
WILX-TV

What voters need to know ahead of Midterm Elections

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voting is underway for the 2022 Midterm Elections. As voters head to the polls, big issues that are on their minds are inflation, abortion rights, school safety, and voting security. Here’s what voters should know ahead of Tuesday’s election. If voters plan on voting...
bridgemi.com

Seven races to watch on what could be a long Election Day in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan voters are headed to polling places Tuesday to cast ballots to the governor’s race, abortion rights, congressional matchups, control of the state Legislature and more. It’s a long — and consequential — ballot that will determine who leads Michigan for the next four years, who...
thecollegiatelive.com

The Implications Michigan’s Upcoming Election Will Have on Women

The upcoming November election in Michigan has many consequential races and proposals on the ballot. Between two polar opposite gubernatorial candidates, multiple house seats up for grabs, and arguably one of the most controversial proposals on the ballot dealing with abortion rights. On Nov. 8, voters will have the power...
MLive

Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan

KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
The Detroit Free Press

Political surrogates flood Michigan

With the election a day away, thousands of Michiganders have gotten last-minute pitches from big-name surrogates swinging through the state to promote their chosen candidates in the last few weeks. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Ann Arbor last weekend working to turn out the youth vote. But he's not...
Arab American News

Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote

Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to vote in Michigan's midterm election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
