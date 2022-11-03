ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Trainor Pokes Fun at Old Song Lyrics With Fan in New TikTok

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Meghan Trainor has been an undeniable promotional queen in the months leading up to her newest album, Takin' it Back, and it doesn't look like she's slowing down anytime soon.

During what looks to be a recent album release event at Barnes and Noble, the "Made You Look" songstress had a little fun with one of her fans. Preeti, the name on her TikTok account, uploaded a video of the moment to the social media platform earlier this week.

"this kind woman was lost, but I'm so sad I was unable to help her 😭," she wrote across the video, which started with a selfie-style video of the TikToker standing at the front of the line to meet Trainor.

"Oh my gosh, what's your name?" she asked frantically, turning the camera onto the pop star.

But she stood there with her hands on her hips, looking a bit confused, as she answered, "No," refusing to give any information.

"What's your sign?" Preeti tried next, which the singer also shot down.

"What's your number?" She tried next, which was met with a slightly more upbeat "No" and a silly grin. "You gotta let it go."

The camera switched back to Preeti as she gave up. "Um, okay. Okay, okay," she said as she walked away.

"hope they found you queen 💖," she joked in the caption.

The whole interaction was a play on Trainor's track "NO," which is about shutting down persistent pursuers: "My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, you need to let it go..." she sings on the 2016 hit.

Fans were living for the moment in the comments.

"She’s so funny😭," one wrote, with others saying things like "she lowkey an icon for this" and "she’s so real for this."

"The way she’s committed. I love her????" said another.

"Officially a Megan trainor Stan," someone else commented, and if we weren't before (we were), we definitely are now.

