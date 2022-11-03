Read full article on original website
In-demand Jill Biden zigzags the country in last scramble for votes
Dr. Jill Biden had a feeling the final two weeks before midterm elections would be intense. But rather than balk at the multitasking often asked of a first lady -- spouse, hostess, adviser, parent, party planner, initiative-builder, messenger, surrogate -- she has leaned into it, and is now using her packed schedule to deliver an "I see you" to female voters.
Biden takes aim at GOP election deniers in the final stretch of campaign
On Election Day Eve, President Joe Biden will headline a political rally in Maryland where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore looks poised to become the state's first Black governor. That final campaign swing before Election Day comes after Biden spent the weekend in New York stumping for Democratic Gov. Kathy...
Even the head of the House Democratic campaign arm is worried about keeping his seat
Earlier this year, when New York's redrawn House district lines were handed down after months of squabbling and legal challenges, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney made his move. The Democrat announced he would run for reelection in the Lower Hudson Valley's 17th Congressional District, home to his residence in Cold Spring, but where only about 30% of his current constituents live. The decision was pilloried by some on the left, who said that by running for a seat seen as safe for Democrats, Maloney was placing his own fortunes ahead of the majority he's charged to protect as chair of the party's House campaign arm.
Biden's stock market record so far is the second worst since Jimmy Carter
The stock market started the Biden era with a boom. But it heads into the midterm election looking more like a bust. Entering Monday, the S&P 500 advanced just 13.2% since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. That marks the second-worst performance during a president's first 1,022 calendar days in office since former President Jimmy Carter, according to CFRA Research.
Harris focuses on boosting female candidates in final days of midterm push
Andrea Campbell first met Kamala Harris when the then-California attorney general gave the address at her 2009 UCLA Law school commencement. More than a decade later, Campbell watched as Vice President Harris rallied a gymnasium full of Democrats to support her in her bid to become the first Black female attorney general of Massachusetts.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
"Self-incriminating": Legal experts warn Trump’s admission at rally may be “admissible evidence”
Former President Donald Trump's comments during a weekend rally about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago may be "admissible evidence" in court, legal experts say. Trump lashed out at the FBI during a rally in Miami on Sunday over the "very famous raid on Mar-a-Lago," which he described as "the document-hoax case."
Why New Hampshire may deliver a Senate surprise
Political buffs have been saying for weeks that the race for Senate control will come down to three or four states: Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, with Arizona sometimes thrown in. But is that list too limited?. Political history -- and a spat of late spending in the race -- suggests...
Biden and Trump converge in Pennsylvania in possible 2024 preview
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump campaigned on opposite sides of Pennsylvania on Saturday, offering a preview of their potential 2024 rematch as they made a final push for their parties' respective Senate and gubernatorial candidates in a key 2022 battleground. The Commonwealth, which offers Democrats their best...
Biden readies for 'a horrible two years' if GOP takes control of Congress
As if Democrats needed any more convincing Tuesday's midterm elections carry enormous stakes, President Joe Biden offered a bluntly dire assessment during a fundraiser last Friday in Chicago. "If we lose the House and Senate, it's going to be a horrible two years," Biden told the small crowd gathered inside...
Manchin erupts at Biden over coal comments
Sen. Joe Manchin on Saturday slammed President Joe Biden after he called for coal plants across the US to be shuttered, saying Biden's remarks are "outrageous and divorced from reality" and suggesting it's "time he learn a lesson." Biden, while speaking at a stop in Carlsbad, California, on Friday about...
Exclusive: Kevin McCarthy previews Republicans' plans for the majority -- starting at the border
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is vowing to secure the border, cut back on government spending and launch rigorous investigations into the Biden administration if Republicans win the House on Tuesday, reflecting a mix of priorities as McCarthy will be forced to contend with an increasingly hardline and pro-Trump conference that is itching to impeach President Joe Biden.
RNC chairwoman says Republicans will accept election results after letting 'the process play out'
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting "the process play out." "Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it'll go to the courts and then everybody should accept the...
A guide to the election deniers in midterm races
Election deniers are running for important offices around the country in the November 8 midterms. And some of them will win. Dozens of Republicans trying to be elected in 2022 as governor, state secretary of state or US senator have joined former President Donald Trump in baselessly rejecting or questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Some of these candidates have even attempted to overturn the 2020 results.
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE (AP) — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington, but the state’s vote-by-mail system means final results likely won’t be known for days. Voters got their ballots weeks ago, and the state’s congressional districts are among those being decided. But...
7 Things to watch for in Tuesday's midterm elections
The 2022 midterms have arrived, as voters across the nation decide who will set the agenda in Washington and in statehouses across the country for the next two years -- and who will set the ground rules for 2024. The House and Senate, where Democrats currently hold narrow majorities, are...
Meet the team behind CNN's famous 'Magic Wall'
CNN's John King has become synonymous with the "Magic Wall," a touchscreen display featuring a vast array of up-to-date voting data on election night. His incredibly fast-paced breakdown of that data and his breadth of knowledge across the political spectrum has gained the attention of many news organizations, fans on social media and even late-night hosts.
