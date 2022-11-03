Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Shelton Man Killed Friday as He Attempted to Drive Across 101 in Mason County
A 36-year-old Shelton man was killed Friday afternoon after his car was hit while he was crossing U.S. Highway 101 at Hurley Waldrip Road, according to a Washington State Patrol report. Jon P. Martin was eastbound on Hurley Waldrip just after 2 p.m. and attempting to cross 101 when a...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash at around 6 a.m. The crash happened on state route 167 near Auburn. According to the investigators, 60-year-old James W Maclam was driving northbound on highway near Highway 18. He drifted onto his right shoulder, overcorrected while attempting to re-enter the road...
KOMO News
Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia man arrested for breaking into stranger’s home, damaging property
An Olympia man was arrested on suspicion of smashing a stranger’s sliding door, sending glass shards across her apartment. Conor Mackenzie Brown, 20, was arrested on October 18 after a report of malicious mischief in the 300 block of Kenyon Street NW at around 2:40 a.m. The reporting party...
q13fox.com
Victim identified in deadly West Seattle shooting
Tre'El's younger sister started a GoFund Me page to raise funds for her brother's funeral. She described him as a man who built a strong foundation of love and compassion.
1 killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 near Issaquah
KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said. WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a...
Atleast One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bellevue (Bellevue, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bellevue on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 405 in northwest Bellevue’s southbound lanes. According to the Washington State Patrol, crews were dispatched to the accident on I-405 near State Route 520 at around 10 a.m. Authorities claim there...
'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
q13fox.com
Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
KING-5
Community mourns woman who died in I-5 crash
An Everett woman was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5. A 45-year-old Seattle man was arrested, and is facing several charges, including DUI.
KOMO News
All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest
SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
q13fox.com
1 dead, others injured in suspected DUI crash on I-5 near Northgate
SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash on I-5 near Northgate that left multiple people injured and one person dead early Thursday morning. At about 1 a.m. crews responded to a report of a crash near the 130th Street exit. According to a Washington State Patrol release, four cars...
Crews rescue ‘David Hasslefluff’ from Bellevue house fire; fundraiser set up for vet bills
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A GoFundMe has been started for a western Washington cat’s medical bills. “David Hasslefluff” was rescued from a Bellevue house fire on Sunday. The cat was treated on the scene, but is still receiving care for smoke inhalation. His family also made it out...
Chronicle
Man Killed in Wreck on Thurston County Highway Has Been Identified
A 30-year-old man who was killed in a Yelm Highway car wreck on Oct. 26 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. Andrew B. Miller of Yelm died about 6:30 a.m. near Yelm Highway and Johnson Road Southeast, Sheriff's Office officials said following the wreck. The cause of...
Police: Western State Hospital patient killed by roommate
A patient of Western State Hospital was killed by their roommate on Friday, according to the Lakewood Police Department. At about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 28, medics with West Pierce Fire responded to a report of a patient that was not breathing, unconscious and not responsive at Western State Hospital.
Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg following multiple crashes and blocking vehicles
I-90 has reopened between North Bend and Ellensburg after being closed due to multiple collisions and blocking vehicles, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. The highway was previously closed in both directions between exit 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg, but WSDOT tweeted just before 5:30...
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in
KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
