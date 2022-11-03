ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

KOMO News

Pierce County Deputy involved in a Bonney Lake shooting

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriffs responded to an incident around 4:50 a.m. at 117th St E and 203rd Ave E. regarding an incident where a suspect was armed with a weapon. After being on the scene for a few minutes, deputies called out "shots fired." The suspect...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

1 killed in fiery multi-car collision on I-90 near Issaquah

KING COUNTY, Wash. — One person was killed after two vehicles burst into flames following a multi-car collision on Interstate 90 near Issaquah Saturday evening, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said. WSP said a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-90 at a high rate of speed when it approached a...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KING 5

'She could light up a room in a second': Community mourns young mother who died in I-5 crash

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — A community is mourning the loss of an Everett woman who was killed in Thursday’s four-vehicle crash on I-5 near Northgate. A 45-year-old Seattle man is facing several charges, including DUI, for the fatal crash. He waived his first court appearance on Friday. He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail and is expected to be in a courtroom on Monday.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

All lanes of NB I-5 reopen in downtown Seattle following protest

SEATTLE, Wash. — All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened in downtown Seattle south of Pine Street just after 3:30 p.m. Friday after people blocked traffic during the afternoon commute. A group of people protested on the freeway. They appeared to be holding the Tigray flag, which represents a region...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, others injured in suspected DUI crash on I-5 near Northgate

SEATTLE - Troopers are investigating a multi-car crash on I-5 near Northgate that left multiple people injured and one person dead early Thursday morning. At about 1 a.m. crews responded to a report of a crash near the 130th Street exit. According to a Washington State Patrol release, four cars...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Storm aftermath presents challenges for Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County continues to deal with the aftermath of Friday's storms, as crews are still working to restore power to thousands of homes. "Nobody got injured, we just count our blessings sometimes," said Frank Volkert, the property's landlord at the corner of Rucker and 23rd Avenue in Everett, where a tree was uprooted from the ground by Friday’s storm.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
KENT, WA

