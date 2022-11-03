The Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, will host the annual Farm City Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 11:15 a.m. The luncheon is presented by Baptist Health South Florida and will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center West.

