San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event

SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Help us collect one million pounds of food for our Food4SA campaign

SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food4SA campaign is in full swing. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food. Right now, we are about 10 percent of our goal. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at HEB and Security Service locations.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The Inspire Awards, benefitting the local youth community

SAN ANTONIO - The 7th annual Inspire Awards took place honoring outstanding community leaders that have changed the lives of San Antonians. The Inspire Awards was held at the Anne Frank Inspire Academy on the Northwest Side. The honorees this year included George "The Iceman" Gervin, Dr. William Gonzaba, Founder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

11th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You Veterans Hiring Event

The 11th Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Veterans event is coming up. Here to tell us more is Adrian Lopez from Workforce Solutions Alamo. 11th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Hiring Event. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9am. Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall C. 3201 E. Houston St. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

VIA will provide free transportation on election day

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Polling places deemed 'safe' despite disturbances

SAN ANTONIO - A day before election day, reports of disturbances at polling places all over Bexar County over the past two weeks of early voting are surfacing. Bexar County deputies have been called 16 times to more than 10 locations throughout the county because of suspicious activity or verbal altercations.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Marc LaHood: Candidate for Bexar County District Attorney

SAN ANTONIO - Marc LaHood is the Republican candidate for Bexar County District Attorney. “My name is Marc LaHood and I want to earn your confidence to serve as your next Bexar County District Attorney. We don’t need the chief law enforcement official of Bexar County looking for alternatives to enforcing the laws on the books and putting people who commit crimes back on the streets any longer! We need leaders who will enforce the laws, put criminals behind bars, and provide accountability and transparency to you, the taxpayer!
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man's body found on the road in Leon Valley, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police in Leon Valley are investigating a mysterious death. A man's body was found on the road this morning at Grass Hill Drive and Samaritan drive. Police found shell casings at the scene but would not say how the man died. They did say the victim lived in Leon Valley.
LEON VALLEY, TX

