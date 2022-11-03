Read full article on original website
Early voting breaks records for midterm elections
WASHINGTON (TND) — More Americans have cast an early vote in this year’s midterm elections than any non-presidential contest as both parties try to pull in as many votes as they can to tilt the balance of Congress in their favor. Over 42 million Americans have cast an...
GOP seeks to flip Minnesota House seat held by Angie Craig
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig fought to keep her seat Tuesday in a high-stakes rematch with Republican Tyler Kistner that was the GOP’s best hope to flip a Minnesota district with control of the House at stake. The race in the suburban/rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, attracting an estimated $30 million in outside spending — far more than the candidates’ own efforts. Democrats’ best hope for a pickup in Minnesota was in southern Minnesota’s rural 1st District, where Republican Brad Finstad hoped to keep the seat he won in a special election in August over Democrat Jeff Ettinger. The seat became vacant when Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer in February. Finstad, a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration, carried the GOP-leaning district in the lower-turnout special election by just under 4 percentage points over Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods.
GOP US Sen. Moran expected to cruise to reelection in Kansas
Neither major party expects Kansas Republican Jerry Moran to have any trouble winning a third term to the U.S. Senate
Eat cheaper food like Chef Boyardee to combat inflation, Dem congressman suggests
WASHINGTON (TND) — Americans suffering from "hard times" thanks to inflation should simply consider eating cheaper food, a Democratic congressman suggested last month. Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., said in an interview with Halston Media that his family has a history of eating foods like "Chef Boyardee" when high gas prices began to affect their budgets.
Midterm elections: the candidates who will make history if they win
Elections could usher in a younger and more diverse Congress in the House and governor’s mansions across the US
Missouri voters filling 2 open seats in Congress
Missouri voters are set to elect two new members of Congress
GOP favored to maintain all 5 US House seats in Oklahoma
Republicans in Oklahoma are heavily favored to retain all five of the state's U.S. House seats on Election Day
