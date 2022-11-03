Read full article on original website
Action News Jax
Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
WCJB
Two people rescued after plane crashes into Lake Weir
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Marion County lake on Sunday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir around 8 a.m. Rescue crews pulled two people from the water who were not hurt.
Action News Jax
Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust
CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County reports that last...
WCJB
Partner of arrested visually impaired veteran speaks
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After seeing the video of her partner’s arrest, Rutha M. Jenkins could not hold back the tears. “You can’t help it when somebody you love got caught up and it wasn’t necessary,” said Jenkins. Jenkins is talking about 61-year-old Jim Hodges,...
Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance. NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming Island
A new Clay County road project in Fleming Island begins Monday, Nov. 7 as crews replace the stormwater underdrain on Live Oak Lane between the addresses 906 and 892. The project will include single-lane closures for the duration of the work and flaggers will be present.
News4Jax.com
2 dead in separate Jacksonville motorcycle crashes; 33 deadly motorcycle crashes this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate crashes in Jacksonville late Saturday night and early Sunday morning left two motorcyclists dead, authorities said. The first crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night on Lane Avenue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his late 30s was riding a sport-bike-style...
WCJB
Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday. The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala. The march will start at 5 p.m.
Action News Jax
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Action News Jax
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating three separate crashes in what’s been a deadly weekend for motorcyclists in Duval. The first crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a Nissan hit a motorcyclist, his passenger...
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
WCJB
Ocala porch pirate arrested after stealing packages from homes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies want residents to know porch pirates are already busy this holiday season. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Robert Seymour Jr. on multiple charges including burglary after they say he stole packages from three different homes. He was caught on camera leaving in a...
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say
Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
10NEWS
Missing Child Alert canceled for Jacksonville teen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Duval County. It was reported that Dayjja Jones was last seen in the Mayport area of Jacksonville, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. FDLE says the teen is safe.
News4Jax.com
2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
Independent Florida Alligator
Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital
Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
WCJB
NCFL agencies carefully follow Subtropical Storm Nicole’s progress
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Subtropical Storm Nicole may be days away from hitting Florida but North Central Florida officials are already conferring with the National Weather Service to prepare. Hurricane Ian’s wrath is still being felt in many parts of Florida as clean-up continues but a new system is poised...
News4Jax.com
Industrial fire, explosions at Brunswick chemical plant prompt evacuations, shelter-in-place orders
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Residents in Southeast Georgia — the Hickory Bluff and Sanctuary Cove areas — were asked to evacuate and shelter in place after an industrial fire at the Symrise plant in Glynn County, according to Glynn County Board of Commissioners. According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue...
WCJB
Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
News4Jax.com
FHP: Motorcyclist dead in crash at intersection of Southside, Beach boulevards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. Friday night. A Cadillac CTS was stopped at a red light, with a Honda motorcycle right behind it, according to FHP. The report said a Nissan...
