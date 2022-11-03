ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Action News Jax

Two late-night traffic fatalities mark 145 traffic related deaths in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first of these two incidents took place just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. The victim, an adult male in his late 30s, was riding a sport-bike-style motorcycle southbound on Lane Avenue South. For an unknown reason, the victim left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a rock wall.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two people rescued after plane crashes into Lake Weir

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a plane to crash into a Marion County lake on Sunday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a single-engine plane crashed into Lake Weir around 8 a.m. Rescue crews pulled two people from the water who were not hurt.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office: Successful Fentanyl bust

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Following Operation Lucky 777′s drug bust where 2,000 grams of Fentanyl were taken off the streets of Clay County, DUI Deputy S. Adams continues to keep dangerous drugs out of the community. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Clay County reports that last...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Partner of arrested visually impaired veteran speaks

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After seeing the video of her partner’s arrest, Rutha M. Jenkins could not hold back the tears. “You can’t help it when somebody you love got caught up and it wasn’t necessary,” said Jenkins. Jenkins is talking about 61-year-old Jim Hodges,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala porch pirate arrested after stealing packages from homes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies want residents to know porch pirates are already busy this holiday season. Deputies arrested 50-year-old Robert Seymour Jr. on multiple charges including burglary after they say he stole packages from three different homes. He was caught on camera leaving in a...
OCALA, FL
Zoey Fields

2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say

Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
10NEWS

Missing Child Alert canceled for Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Duval County. It was reported that Dayjja Jones was last seen in the Mayport area of Jacksonville, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports. FDLE says the teen is safe.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 deadly shootings, 2 hours apart in nearby Jacksonville neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday morning within two hours of each other. There have now been 136 homicides in Jacksonville so far this year, according to JSO, which is more than all of 2021 when there was a total of 128.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Shooting outside The Gator Store sends 4 people to the hospital

Four people were transported to the hospital Nov. 5 after being shot outside of a convenience store in downtown Gainesville. The Gainesville Police Department received a call at 1 a.m. about a shooting at 500 SW Second Ave. across from The Gator Store, GPD Lt. Steven Bradford said. The four...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

NCFL agencies carefully follow Subtropical Storm Nicole’s progress

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Subtropical Storm Nicole may be days away from hitting Florida but North Central Florida officials are already conferring with the National Weather Service to prepare. Hurricane Ian’s wrath is still being felt in many parts of Florida as clean-up continues but a new system is poised...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Pedestrian hit and killed on Archer Road in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing Archer Road in Gainesville on Friday morning. State troopers say the light was green when a woman crossed at the intersection of Archer Road and Southwest 63rd Avenue. A car headed eastbound swerved and failed to avoid the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

