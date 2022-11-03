Read full article on original website
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Republican candidates who've pushed Trump's lies about voter fraud and stolen elections are using a strategy right out of his playbook.
Black voters worry about being blamed for potential Democratic losses
Black voters are worried about bearing the brunt of the blame if Democrats lose key races on Tuesday. They are pleading for Democrats to not fall into what they see as a longstanding pattern: Black voters get blamed after Democratic disappointments, they say, and ignored after Democratic wins. And amid an election cycle that hinges…
How Biden and Trump Are Spending Election Day
The Nov. 8 midterm elections will affect the political futures of both men
Tuesday's letters: Give control to GOP, vote for Democrats, seek storm debris pickup
No Armageddon: Put Republicans in charge The president keeps telling us that to “preserve democracy,” we have to always vote Democratic and create a one-party government. That was the Democratic Party’s closing argument before today’s midterm elections. ...
Manchin’s call for Social Security, Medicare deal stokes GOP optimism
Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) comments signaling support for working across the aisle on entitlement programs like Social Security are getting a warm reception from some fiscal conservatives, despite skepticism about the chances of a bipartisan deal in the next Congress. Discussing where he thinks both sides could find common ground in the next Congress, Manchin recently…
Kansas US Rep. Davids seeks 3rd term in GOP-redrawn district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday sought a third term representing her Kansas City-area swing district as Republicans hoped midterm momentum would oust the lone Democrat in Kansas’ congressional delegation. Davids faced a rematch with Amanda Adkins, her Republican challenger from 2020, after GOP-led...
Republican Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — After surviving both a health scare and a full slate of Republican challengers in the primary, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, and a third candidate.
Live updates: Voters head to the polls for the US midterm elections with the balance of the House and Senate at stake
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Alabama’s open congressional seat to be decided Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s only open congressional seat will be decided Tuesday as Republican Dale Strong faces Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer in the race for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District. The north Alabama district is up for grabs after six-term Rep. Mo Brooks...
