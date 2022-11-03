ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Black voters worry about being blamed for potential Democratic losses

Black voters are worried about bearing the brunt of the blame if Democrats lose key races on Tuesday. They are pleading for Democrats to not fall into what they see as a longstanding pattern: Black voters get blamed after Democratic disappointments, they say, and ignored after Democratic wins. And amid an election cycle that hinges…
The Hill

Manchin’s call for Social Security, Medicare deal stokes GOP optimism

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) comments signaling support for working across the aisle on entitlement programs like Social Security are getting a warm reception from some fiscal conservatives, despite skepticism about the chances of a bipartisan deal in the next Congress. Discussing where he thinks both sides could find common ground in the next Congress, Manchin recently…

