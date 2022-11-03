Read full article on original website
WWMT
School resource officer hired for first time at Hamilton Community Schools
HAMILTON, Mich. — Hamilton Community Schools hired its first-ever school resource officer Monday. Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp, a 23-year veteran of the police force, is expected to begin his role as the school's resource officer Dec. 1, according to Hamilton Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk. Loy Norrix High...
WWMT
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
WWMT
Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
WWMT
Man left with skull fractures after Battle Creek assault, undergoes surgery
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an assault that left him with multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw, and a brain injury that required surgery, according to the Battle Creek Police. The assault happened in the area of Green Street and...
WWMT
Holland man in critical condition following crash
PARK TOWNSHIP. Mich. — A 22-year-old Holland man is in critical but stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. The driver was...
WWMT
Martin soars, Constantine falters as high school playoffs play on
MARTIN, Mich. — It wasn't the fastest start for the Martin Clippers, but the finish was a stellar one, as Martin came away with a 56-14 win over Adrian Lenawee Saturday to win their regional final in the 8-player Division 1 playoffs. The win was the seventh of the...
WWMT
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
WWMT
Gull Lake takes home championship for second title in three years
NOVI, Mich. — Given the fast starts and great defense Gull Lake showed this postseason, it's not shock that both played a factor once more when it mattered the most. The Blue Devils scored the game's only goal in the opening minute while the defense helped pitch another shutout -their sixth of the postseason -to come away with a 1-0 win over Cranbrook Kingswood for the MHSAA Division 2 state championship Saturday in Novi.
