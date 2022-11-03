ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Kent County deputies find missing 60-year-old

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities found a 60-year-old man who deputies said wandered away from his group Monday,. David Bolen, who deputies said has the mentality of a child, was reported missing around 12:15 p.m. from the Cascade Township Library Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man faces open murder charge in Lee Township deadly shooting

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 38-year-old man appeared in court Monday, on several charges relating to a deadly shooting in Lee Township. James Edward Rawson Jr. was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder, and two counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, according Allegan County Sheriff's Office.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Holland man in critical condition following crash

PARK TOWNSHIP. Mich. — A 22-year-old Holland man is in critical but stable condition after crashing his vehicle into a tree early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the crash just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. The driver was...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Gull Lake takes home championship for second title in three years

NOVI, Mich. — Given the fast starts and great defense Gull Lake showed this postseason, it's not shock that both played a factor once more when it mattered the most. The Blue Devils scored the game's only goal in the opening minute while the defense helped pitch another shutout -their sixth of the postseason -to come away with a 1-0 win over Cranbrook Kingswood for the MHSAA Division 2 state championship Saturday in Novi.
RICHLAND, MI

