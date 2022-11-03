NOVI, Mich. — Given the fast starts and great defense Gull Lake showed this postseason, it's not shock that both played a factor once more when it mattered the most. The Blue Devils scored the game's only goal in the opening minute while the defense helped pitch another shutout -their sixth of the postseason -to come away with a 1-0 win over Cranbrook Kingswood for the MHSAA Division 2 state championship Saturday in Novi.

RICHLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO