WWMT
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
WWMT
USDA shares tips for a healthy and safe Thanksgiving
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michiganders will be loading up a dinner plate and enjoying all the treats this Thanksgiving!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the following steps for food safety and preventing foodborne illnesses:. Clean and sanitize. Avoid cross-contamination. Thaw turkey safely. Cook thoroughly. Follow the two-hour rule. "There...
WWMT
Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost upon us!. To celebrate the holidays, check out these festive events happening around West Michigan!. The car museum is scheduled to host its second annual, drive-through or walk-through, winter wonderland experience. The holiday light show will include gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, a giant maze of holiday inflatables, a stop at Santa's garage, and more.
WWMT
Residents to check carbon monoxide detectors as daylight saving time ends, MDHHS says
LANSING, Mich. — As daylight saving comes to an end Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urges residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Furnaces and carbon monoxide detectors need to be checked to see if they are properly working, MDHHS said. Carbon monoxide,...
WWMT
On last day before election, Michigan governor candidates cross state with final messages
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's governor race has dominated headlines for the better part of this year, as half of the Republican field was kicked off the ballot over fake signatures, one candidate was charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6, and the state saw a governor's race between two women for the first time in its history.
WWMT
Driver in stolen vehicle missing after crash, Michigan State Police say
BRONSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a driver that crashed a stolen vehicle Saturday in Bronson Township. The stolen vehicle crashed in the curves of Holmes Road, just north of US-12, around 10-10:30 p.m. Calhoun County manhunt: Search underway for man wanted for sexual assault...
WWMT
Gull Lake Schools cancel some classes due to illness, substitute shortage
RICHLAND, Mich. — Due to an increase in illness and a substitute teacher shortage, some classes at Thomas M. Ryan Intermediate School have been canceled, according to the Gull Lake Community Schools superintendent. Students in Mrs. Perry and Mrs. Barton's classroom are expected to return to in-person learning Thursday,...
WWMT
School resource officer hired for first time at Hamilton Community Schools
HAMILTON, Mich. — Hamilton Community Schools hired its first-ever school resource officer Monday. Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy Joe Knapp, a 23-year veteran of the police force, is expected to begin his role as the school's resource officer Dec. 1, according to Hamilton Superintendent Dr. Bradford Lusk. Loy Norrix High...
WWMT
Strong winds knock out power for more than 125,000 Consumers Energy customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whipping winds swept across Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 5, causing scattered tree and powerline damage. As of 10 p.m., just over 126,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power across Michigan. Approximately 30,000 of those customers were in West Michigan. Consumers Energy crews were expected to work...
