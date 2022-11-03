ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
USDA shares tips for a healthy and safe Thanksgiving

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michiganders will be loading up a dinner plate and enjoying all the treats this Thanksgiving!. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the following steps for food safety and preventing foodborne illnesses:. Clean and sanitize. Avoid cross-contamination. Thaw turkey safely. Cook thoroughly. Follow the two-hour rule. "There...
Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost upon us!. To celebrate the holidays, check out these festive events happening around West Michigan!. The car museum is scheduled to host its second annual, drive-through or walk-through, winter wonderland experience. The holiday light show will include gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, a giant maze of holiday inflatables, a stop at Santa's garage, and more.
Driver in stolen vehicle missing after crash, Michigan State Police say

BRONSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a driver that crashed a stolen vehicle Saturday in Bronson Township. The stolen vehicle crashed in the curves of Holmes Road, just north of US-12, around 10-10:30 p.m. Calhoun County manhunt: Search underway for man wanted for sexual assault...
Gull Lake Schools cancel some classes due to illness, substitute shortage

RICHLAND, Mich. — Due to an increase in illness and a substitute teacher shortage, some classes at Thomas M. Ryan Intermediate School have been canceled, according to the Gull Lake Community Schools superintendent. Students in Mrs. Perry and Mrs. Barton's classroom are expected to return to in-person learning Thursday,...

