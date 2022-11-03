TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term Tuesday in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for reelection this year in a state carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, tied Kelly to President Joe Biden and blamed the two Democrats for high inflation. Polls were opening across the state by 7 a.m. and wouldn’t fully close until 8 p.m. in a handful of counties along the Colorado border. It wasn’t clear whether the governor’s race could match the unusually high turnout for the August election on the abortion question. Democrats were energized in August by a statewide vote decisively rejecting a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have cleared the way for tighter restrictions on abortion or a ban of the procedure. Schmidt supported the measure while Kelly opposed it, but it wasn’t clear how much staying power the issue had as Kelly emphasized other issues.

KANSAS STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO