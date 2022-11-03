Read full article on original website
Republicans Are Laying The Groundwork (Again) To Reject Elections They Lose
Republican candidates who've pushed Trump's lies about voter fraud and stolen elections are using a strategy right out of his playbook.
Democratic Gov. Kelly seeks 2nd term in GOP-leaning Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan., (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hoped to win a second term Tuesday in Republican-leaning Kansas, with her close race turning on how many independent and moderate GOP voters stayed with her after lifting her to victory four years ago. Kelly was the only Democratic governor running for reelection this year in a state carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. Republican challenger Derek Schmidt, the state’s three-term attorney general, tied Kelly to President Joe Biden and blamed the two Democrats for high inflation. Polls were opening across the state by 7 a.m. and wouldn’t fully close until 8 p.m. in a handful of counties along the Colorado border. It wasn’t clear whether the governor’s race could match the unusually high turnout for the August election on the abortion question. Democrats were energized in August by a statewide vote decisively rejecting a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have cleared the way for tighter restrictions on abortion or a ban of the procedure. Schmidt supported the measure while Kelly opposed it, but it wasn’t clear how much staying power the issue had as Kelly emphasized other issues.
How Biden and Trump Are Spending Election Day
The Nov. 8 midterm elections will affect the political futures of both men
Wisconsin's Evers, in 2nd term bid, says democracy at stake
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race. Evers faced Tim Michels, a Donald Trump-backed Republican who promised to deliver “massive” tax cuts and largely financed his campaign from his fortune as owner of the state’s largest construction firm. Evers frequently touted the more than 100 vetoes he issued to block Republican legislation in his first term, including bills that would have broadened gun rights, made it harder to get an abortion and tougher to cast absentee ballots. Future elections loomed large in the race, with Evers arguing that democracy was on the ballot. “I am the last line of defense for voting rights in Wisconsin,” Evers tweeted in the final weeks of the race. “If Republicans win, they’ll undoubtedly make it harder to vote and undermine our electoral system.”
Arkansas House races quiet with Republicans favored
Arkansas’ four congressional races have largely been quiet, with the incumbent Republicans favored to win in the solidly red state. The state’s GOP-dominated Legislature made keeping the congressional delegation totally Republican easier as it redrew district maps following the 2020 census. Heavily Democratic Pulaski County — the states most populous, and home to Little Rock — was divided into three separate congressional districts, prompting a lawsuit claiming the new maps dilute the power of Black voters. In October, a panel of three federal judges dismissed a portion of the lawsuit, but gave the plaintiffs 30 days to file a new complaint with their remaining claims that the map violates the U.S. Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act. Reps. Rick Crawford in the 1st District, French Hill in the 2nd District, Steve Womack in the 3rd District, and Bruce Westerman in the 4th District have each far outpaced their Democratic opponents and other challengers.
How To Watch The Midterm Elections
There will be a lot of noise on election night. Here’s HuffPost’s guide to try to cut through it.
Republican Ivey poised for re-election as Alabama governor
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — After surviving both a health scare and a full slate of Republican challengers in the primary, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is poised to win a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, and a third candidate.
Britt eyes Senate win in Alabama, faces Boyd, Sophocleus
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt is looking to become the first woman elected to the U.S Senate from Alabama as she seeks to capture the seat opened by the retirement of GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt faces Democratic nominee Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in Tuesday’s race for the rare open Senate seat in Alabama. Shelby, 88, is retiring after serving six terms in the U.S. Senate. Britt is Shelby’s former chief of staff and the former leader of the Business Council of Alabama, a business lobby. If elected, Britt will become the first woman to...
Alabama’s open congressional seat to be decided Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s only open congressional seat will be decided Tuesday as Republican Dale Strong faces Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer in the race for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District. The north Alabama district is up for grabs after six-term Rep. Mo Brooks...
Kari Lake says she will 'not be intimidated,' expects more threats after HQ receives 'suspicious' powder
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake offered an update on Fox News after packages with a white powdery substance were found at her campaign headquarters.
My vote counts | Opinion
By Tuesday millions of Americans will have either voted or will vote to decide who will run the country for the next two years. It is a momentous time for the country, but it is especially so for this American. For the last 50 years I have voted in almost every election. As...
Mississippi: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state’s three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where Republican Mike Ezell, Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are on the ballot. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County, and he defeated Rep. Steven Palazzo for the GOP nomination. Ezell criticized Palazzo for proxy voting — not showing up in person to vote in the House but allowing another member to vote in his place.
