Orlando, FL

News Channel Nebraska

Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska

BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
ANNANDALE, MN
ourquadcities.com

These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot

DES MOINES – On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services. Calhoun, Floyd, Jones, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Osceola, Winnebago, and Worth counties will all have the referendum. EMS services have struggled...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton

If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
CLINTON, IA
biztimes.biz

Homegrown: Poultry rule The Roost for Bernard family

The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. The Roost. Location: Bernard, Iowa. Items...
BERNARD, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque restaurant permanently closes

Fazoli’s in Dubuque will close Friday. This is the second Dubuque Fazoli’s to close, with the first shutting it’s doors in June of 2018. Rainbo Oil said the they don’t have anything planned to take over Fazoli’s current location.
DUBUQUE, IA
Kearney Hub

Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit

The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
DEWITT, IA
KWQC

1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
KOEL 950 AM

NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]

If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
LAMONT, IA
WQAD

Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night

FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Tim McGraw and Jake Owen to play new Clinton festival

Country stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa, on June 8-10, 2023. USA Concerts on Thursday announced the lineup for the fest on the Clinton Riverfront, at 101 S 1st Street, Clinton. “USA Concerts is delighted for the...
CLINTON, IA
superhits106.com

Fire Damages Shed Near Bernard

A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a shed in the Bernard area Sunday night, but no injuries were reported. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the fire in a shed attached to a residence on Creek Branch Lane was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to evacuate occupants from the attached residence and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
BERNARD, IA
ourquadcities.com

Library hosts Makerspace session for gift-making

The Clinton Public Library will host an open house in the Makerspace, the library’s creative design lab, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the main branch, 306 8th Ave. S. Attendees will learn about how they can create personalized, homemade gifts in the Makerspace just in time for the holiday season.
CLINTON, IA

