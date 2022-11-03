Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCRG.com
Dubuque Regional Airport gets new airline after losing only commercial service in September
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Less than two months after losing its only commercial airline the Dubuque Regional Airport has announced a new one. Avelo Airlines will start flying out of Dubuque on January 11th. They’ll begin with just one destination Orlando, Florida. ”I am so excited and so thrilled...
News Channel Nebraska
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
ourquadcities.com
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
DES MOINES – On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services. Calhoun, Floyd, Jones, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Osceola, Winnebago, and Worth counties will all have the referendum. EMS services have struggled...
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
biztimes.biz
Homegrown: Poultry rule The Roost for Bernard family
The Telegraph Herald’s monthly Homegrown feature highlights vendors who sell at tri-state area farmers markets. Watch for new installments on the first Sunday of each month. If you have a suggestion for a vendor for us to feature, send an email to elizabeth.kelsey@thmedia.com. The Roost. Location: Bernard, Iowa. Items...
superhits106.com
Dubuque restaurant permanently closes
Fazoli’s in Dubuque will close Friday. This is the second Dubuque Fazoli’s to close, with the first shutting it’s doors in June of 2018. Rainbo Oil said the they don’t have anything planned to take over Fazoli’s current location.
Kearney Hub
Company that bought former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt plans exit
The future of the former Vise-Grip plant in DeWitt appears up in the air again just a few years after it reopened. Malco Products, which bought the plant in 2016 and reopened it in 2019 to make Eagle Grip locking pliers, a product similar to Vise-Grip, announced this week that it plans to exit that business early next year after fulfilling all current customer orders.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One man is dead and one man is injured after a crash in Carroll County Thursday. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 4:30 p.m Thursday to a report of a crash in the intersection of Illinois Route 78 and Golding Road, according to a media release.
NE Iowa Farmhouse Has A Hidden Gem In Its Barn [GALLERY]
If your looking for a home that can keep you connected with classic agriculture, look no further than this house. If you have been around the dairy industry, you may have noticed you come across fewer and fewer tie stalls now. According to the USDA, in 2007, 62 percent of dairy barns in the US used tie-stall facilities. In 2014 that number has decreased to 39 percent of dairies in the country.
Artemis I rollout set for overnight at Kennedy Space Center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, NASA teams will start arriving at the Kennedy Space Center for the next rollout of the agency’s Mega Moon rocket and Orion spacecraft. NASA is on target to launch its uncrewed mission around the moon on Nov. 14. NASA said Thursday afternoon...
WQAD
Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night
FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Scott Co. deputies looking for theft at Hyvee
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County deputies are asking the public to help them find a suspect in a theft at Hy-Vee. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft at the Hy-Vee store located on West Kimberly Road in Davenport on Oct. 3. During the theft, the...
ourquadcities.com
Tim McGraw and Jake Owen to play new Clinton festival
Country stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa, on June 8-10, 2023. USA Concerts on Thursday announced the lineup for the fest on the Clinton Riverfront, at 101 S 1st Street, Clinton. “USA Concerts is delighted for the...
superhits106.com
Fire Damages Shed Near Bernard
A fire caused $50,000 worth of damage to a shed in the Bernard area Sunday night, but no injuries were reported. According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, the fire in a shed attached to a residence on Creek Branch Lane was reported at about 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. They were able to evacuate occupants from the attached residence and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
ourquadcities.com
Library hosts Makerspace session for gift-making
The Clinton Public Library will host an open house in the Makerspace, the library’s creative design lab, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the main branch, 306 8th Ave. S. Attendees will learn about how they can create personalized, homemade gifts in the Makerspace just in time for the holiday season.
'There should not be a price tag on our life' | USP Thomson staff union renews calls for new mailroom screening protections
THOMSON, Ill. — An exposure to a synthetic drug in the mail on Thursday, Nov. 3 was the third time a USP Thomson staff member has been exposed to harmful drugs via mail in 2022. A nurse was handling inmate mail when her hands, feet and face went numb,...
Comments / 0