WCAX
New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
vermontbiz.com
$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
WCAX
NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach
WCAX
MiVT: K Bowley Woodcraft
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. “I certainly don’t think I’m creative artistically. I’m creative technically,” he said. Kyle Bowley has been woodworking for eight years,...
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters mail in or drop off ballots ahead of Election Day
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state says town and city clerks across the state have received nearly 151,000 mail-in ballots. That’s still about 100,000 less than the number of ballots sent back at this time in 2020, but turnout is historically lower during nonpresidential elections. Jim...
New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000
If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
VTDigger
Vermont education's poor results
Vermont’s 2022 test scores are out and if the Vermont education establishment was a private business, it would be shut down. In fourth grade reading, fourth-grade math, and eighth-grade reading, fewer than 35% of students tested “proficient” or above. In eighth-grade math, a mere 27% tested “proficient” or above.
With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections
The cost of heating fuel is soaring, and the issue has pervaded local elections this cycle. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections.
WCAX
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WCAX
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
vermontbiz.com
AARP Vermont appoints new associate state director of communications
Laura McDonough, senior operations administrator at AARP Vermont(link is external), has been appointed to the new position of associate state director of communications at the nonprofit organization. In her new role, McDonough will support AARP’s work around advocacy; outreach and education; and community service to include social impact campaigns that improve the quality of life for all Vermonters as they age.
WCAX
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
A multigenerational Vermont steelband plays for pollinator protection
Emily Lanxner started Honeybee Steelband in 2015 to draw attention to the effects of pesticides on pollinators. Read the story on VTDigger here: A multigenerational Vermont steelband plays for pollinator protection.
Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight
A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Customers to See 40% Price Hike for Electricity, 20% for Gas
Eversource CEO Joe Nolan said Thursday that the company’s electric customers in Connecticut could see their bills rise about 40 percent in January, and that natural gas customers could see an increase of 20 percent to account for global market prices. Nolan reportedly told WTNH earlier this week that...
New England ski resort sold to new owner in $76M deal
JAY, Vt. (AP) — A Utah-based resort company has completed its purchase of Jay Peak Resort, the northern Vermont ski area that was at the center of a financial scandal involving its former owner and president. Pacific Group Resorts, which owns five other ski areas, announced Tuesday that the...
WCVB
Powerball ticket bought in Massachusetts wins $1 million: Here's where it was sold
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — No one took home the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot during Saturday night's drawing, but one ticket sold in Massachusetts is still worth quite a bit of money. The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission announced Sunday that a ticket purchased in the state won a $1 million prize...
WCAX
Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel
WCAX
Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
WCAX
Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'
