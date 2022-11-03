ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont

Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester. Veterans were invited to share, and civilians were invited to listen. Candidates out stumping the weekend before the Election. Updated: 2 hours ago. Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

$500,000 in Funding for Vermont's Fairs & Field Days!

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Fairs and Field Days Capital Grants and Operational Stipends Program is now taking applications! Vermont Fairs and Field Days draw over 300,000 visitors each year, and many of the fairgrounds are utilized for other events, drawing many more visitors into Vermont communities throughout the year.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach

Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

MiVT: K Bowley Woodcraft

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. “I certainly don’t think I’m creative artistically. I’m creative technically,” he said. Kyle Bowley has been woodworking for eight years,...
VERMONT STATE
Cadrene Heslop

New Hampshire Families To Get $2,000 to $14,000

If you live in New Hampshire, you can get $2,000 to $14,000 from the state. This money will help with stressful winter expenses. Many residents worry about how they will afford household costs as prices remain high. This cash will lower the uncertainty.
VTDigger

Vermont education's poor results

Vermont’s 2022 test scores are out and if the Vermont education establishment was a private business, it would be shut down. In fourth grade reading, fourth-grade math, and eighth-grade reading, fewer than 35% of students tested “proficient” or above. In eighth-grade math, a mere 27% tested “proficient” or above.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

AARP Vermont appoints new associate state director of communications

Laura McDonough, senior operations administrator at AARP Vermont(link is external), has been appointed to the new position of associate state director of communications at the nonprofit organization. In her new role, McDonough will support AARP’s work around advocacy; outreach and education; and community service to include social impact campaigns that improve the quality of life for all Vermonters as they age.
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Rare Bear Attack in Vermont Stopped Thanks to a Heavy-Duty Flashlight

A Vermont resident is currently in recovery after she says she experienced a bear attack outside of her condominium complex. According to Brattleboro Reformer, Sarah Dietl was out with her dog for a walk on Wednesday (November 2nd). The dog chased a cub up a tree, which caused the mama bear to attack Dietl. The 43-year-old woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack, which has been deemed rare. There have only four bear attacks in Vermont and this is the second one to occur in 2022.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermonters wanted to sit on environmental justice panel

Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Article 22...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Aging Vermonters victims of state's real estate 'gridlock'

The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy