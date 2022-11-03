ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eater

Tasting Collective, a Members-Only Dining Club, Launches in Portland This Month

A members-only dining club with chapters across the country will launch in Portland this month. Tasting Collective partners with local restaurants to offer five-course dinners, showcasing off-menu dishes and getting direct feedback from diners. The club spotlights a different restaurant each month, and will make its Portland debut with a...
PORTLAND, OR

