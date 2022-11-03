Read full article on original website
3 reasons Kansas State football has an Adrian Martinez-Will Howard QB controversy
It’s rare that a highly-ranked college football team has a quarterback controversy in November, but that’s exactly what’s happening at Kansas State. The Wildcats have had a very strong season so far, sitting at 6-2 and ranked 13th in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. However, Kansas State football now has an interesting dilemma on its hands.
Topeka softball team makes history
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a typical fall afternoon, the Topeka Stars softball team can be seen shattering home runs. This fall, the Stars shattered barriers, becoming the first ‘traditional’ team in Special Olympics history to play at the ‘unified’ level. “The head of the division came up to me and said she didn’t know what […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
Remains of Kansas native killed in Pearl Harbor attack to be buried
Edward E. Casinger was just 20 years old when died at the battle of Pearl Harbor. His remains will finally be buried in Arlington, Virginia.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ visits Topeka in road trip across America
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” made a pit-stop in Topeka on Friday morning. Chapman posted to Facebook while he was having breakfast at the Cracker Barrel in Topeka. He is currently on a cross-country road trip from Colorado to Florida with his wife Francie and his dog Duke, […]
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
WIBW
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
republic-online.com
Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home
Rep. Paul Waggoner, a Republican from Hutchinson, appears during a Feb. 1, 2021, committee hearing at the Statehouse in Topeka. He is seeking reelection against Democrat Garth Strand. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 6
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RODRIGO RAFAEL ESPANA ALVARADO, 26, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JASON JOHN HOGABOOM,...
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
WIBW
Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school. The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting. When officials...
KCTV 5
‘I don’t want to move to Manhattan’: Another Kansas family comes forward with concerns about Kansas DCF
TONGANOXIE, Kan (KCTV) – Another Kansas family has come forward calling out Cornerstones and the Kansas Department of Children and families. Jackie Schooler has been caring three siblings, ages 5, 10 and 12. They came to her three years ago. KCTV5 has reported extensively on their sister’s story.
WIBW
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
