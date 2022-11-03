ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Topeka softball team makes history

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On a typical fall afternoon, the Topeka Stars softball team can be seen shattering home runs. This fall, the Stars shattered barriers, becoming the first ‘traditional’ team in Special Olympics history to play at the ‘unified’ level. “The head of the division came up to me and said she didn’t know what […]
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks

Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
Topeka vendors host holiday craft fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunrise Optimist North Topeka hosted its annual holiday craft fair on Saturday. The ‘Made From the Heart’ craft fair held its 12th annual event. Vendors from Topeka and surrounding areas displayed their homemade gifts and crafts for sale. Julie Hall, a vendor, has been selling her crafts at the fair for years, she said it’s a way to support local businesses.
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages

TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report November 6

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RODRIGO RAFAEL ESPANA ALVARADO, 26, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. JASON JOHN HOGABOOM,...
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
