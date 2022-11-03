Read full article on original website
John Carroll wins 5th straight OAC title
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Wilmington College men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Saturday night in the Ohio Athletic Conference championship match as John Carroll University earned a 4-1 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers at Don Shula Stadium. The four goals tied the...
Wilmington wins 4th, 5th grade championships
The Wilmington Hurricane Youth Football Program won two Western Ohio Youth Football Conference championships on Sunday. The fourth grade team defeated Vandalia 33-16 to finish 10-1. The fifth grade was a 44-13 winner over Springfield Elite and finished unbeaten at 11-0. The games were played at the Springfield High School...
Wilmington College swimmers hammer Hiram
HIRAM, Ohio – The Wilmington College hammered Hiram Saturday afternoon. The men’s swim team won all but four events and picked up its first dual meet victory of the season 151-94. On the women’s side, Wilmington came out on top 141.5 to 105.5. “We had swimmers from...
Struck with illness, Noszka has tough day in state cross country
OBETZ — Every goal in front of Taylor Noszka as she prepared for the state cross country meet went by the wayside just days prior to the race. Struck with an illness that left her feeling well below 100 percent, Noszka ran 22:03.4 and finished 144th in the OHSAA Division II Cross Country Championship race at Fortress Obetz, inside the I-270 loop just south of Columbus. Her previous best time was 19:58.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • East Clinton High School/FFA annual Veterans Day Assembly at ECHS Tuesday, November 8. All veterans invited — arrive at the school starting at 8 a.m. for breakfast or at 8:45 for the assembly. Program starts at 9 a.m. and lasts about an hour.
WCS fourth-graders learn at Fort Ancient
The entire fourth grade of Wilmington City Schools recently took a field trip to Fort Ancient Earthworks & Nature Preserve in Oregonia. This is the first field trip for many students in the last three years. A grant was awarded by the Wilmington City Schools Foundation and funded by donations...
WC Theatre’s ‘Urinetown’ cast features students, alumni and community members
WILMINGTON — Wilmington College Theatre will present “Urinetown, the Musical” Thursday, Friday and Saturday — November 17, 18 and 19 — at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Urinetown is a musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, environmental collapse, privatization...
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Volunteer to clean-up before HoliDazzle
WILMINGTON — A Clean-Up Wilmington Holidazzle Event will take place between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday, November 19. Volunteers will meet in the Municipal Building parking lot at 69 N. South St. All clean-up supplies will be provided. Lunch will follow at Sugartree Ministry Center with food provided...
