Soy sauce spilled all over Interstate 70 Wednesday, adding to Summit’s history of large-scale food spills

Wildlife migration warning highlights Summit County hot spots for accidents
Daylight saving time ended on Sunday, Nov. 6, and wildlife advocates are warning that large animals will now be migrating across Summit County roadways when many community members are driving on their evening commutes home. Drivers should be aware that animals travel at dawn and dusk — now that the...
Recent storm keeps local rivers above 30-year median; more snow expected this week
Thanks to recent snow storms in the mountains, the Blue River remains above the 30-year median, and the Colorado River headwaters have had the best start to the water year since the fall of 2019. According to data from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Blue River currently has about...
Letter to the Editor: Nobody dies in Summit County, they all go to the Front Range
There’s a saying that nobody dies in Summit County; they all go to the Front Range to die. The truth to that statement is that their last days are likely spent in assisted living or memory care. in Evergreen, Denver or Boulder, far away from family and friends. Other...
Breckenridge Ski Resort moves opening day to Wednesday, jumpstarting season and celebrations
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the date that Rip’s Ride will open. After getting blanketed with over 14 inches of fresh snow over the weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season two days earlier than planned — Wednesday, Nov. 9.
Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date begins closures next week
(Highlands Ranch, Colo.) The Highline Canal Project began in October, and trail closures will continue until 2024. DougCo officials described The Highline Canal Project as a part of Douglas County’s largest transportation project to date, with project partners including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Denver Regional Council of Governments, the Federal Highway Administration, Highlands Ranch Metro District, and Chatfield Basin Developers all helping to create a safe and accessible multimodal transportation network for northern Douglas County.
Top 5: Keystone residents seek self-rule, Summit woman treks 18,221 miles, and why Colorado might not have a good snow year
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?. On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Letter to the Editor: Updated, fair and realistic regulations are needed for Class 1 e-bikes on natural surface trails
This letter is a follow-up to my Oct. 6 guest column, “Throttling the e-bike conundrum.”. In 2018, the Summit Board of County Commissioners, with input from the Open Space and Trails Department and public, stated, “No e-bike use will be considered this year for dirt routes (natural surface trails) overseen by Open Space. But it is now 2022 — not, this year.
Breckenridge Ski Resort to host Wake Up Breck on Thursday, Nov. 10
Breckenridge Ski Resort is now less than a week away from hosting its scheduled opening day on Friday, Nov. 11. Prior to skiers and riders taking to the slopes again, the resort welcomes guests to the annual community preopening day celebration, Wake Up Breck, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Breckenridge Ski...
Partial opening of I-70 around Vail after safety closure, crashes
Both directions of I-70 were closed Thursday afternoon around Vail due to safety concerns. About an hour after the closure, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted the road was reopened westbound from Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit to Exit 180 East Vail.Eastbound I-70 was closed between Exit 180 East Vail and Exit 190 Vail Pass Summit due to safety concerns.
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in the Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Denver, let's have a winter driving refresher
Off to a bad start already. 50 car pileup to kick off the season. I don't care if you're a native or a transplant, it looks like we could use a quick refresher on winter driving in Denver.
‘By keeping your seniors here, you’re keeping the whole wheel of life’: Group searches for senior care amid Summit County’s void
Mark Addison and his wife, Polly, loved classical music and jazz. Whether they were listening to it, dancing to it, attending concerts or collecting recordings of it — music was their favorite shared hobby. It’s one of the many things Mark missed after Polly was transferred to a memory...
Snow totals: Here’s how much fell in your city
Denver recorded its first official snowfall of the season on Thursday into Friday morning.
WATCH: Massive 100-Car Pileup Shuts Down Roads In Denver
Slick and icy roads reportedly caused to the devastating crash.
Meteorologist Explains Why Denver Smells Weird Before a Snowstorm
Some people in Denver have noticed that the Mile High City smells kind of "off" right before it snows. Chris Bianchi, Meteorologist, at 9 News must have gotten this question quite a bit because he took to TikTok to explain what is going on. Why does it smell so bad...
Video: Drone shows scene of 100-vehicle crash in Denver
The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell Thursday.
100 cars involved in crash, 6th Avenue reopens
The snow may have moved out, but road conditions across the metro were still icy and wet Friday morning. The conditions led to multiple crashes including a 100-vehicle pileup on 6th Avenue.
Colorado road conditions: Snowy conditions close I-70 in the mountains
GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A November storm system is bringing snow, slush and rain to Colorado Thursday night. We're expecting a slushy 1-2 inches of accumulation likely in the Denver area by the time the snow ends around midnight on Friday morning. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to 4 or even 5 inches, especially above 7,000 feet in elevation.
Ask Eartha: How can I be more environmentally conscious this holiday season?
Dear Eartha, I get a little geeked out during the holidays and want to do it all — the decorating, the cooking, the gift wrapping… is there anything I can do to be more sustainable with my traditions?. Can you believe it? It’s already that time of year...
Denver's first snow was the biggest in 11 years, up next is fierce wind
The first snow of the season arrived more than two weeks later than average and brought Denver the biggest first snow of the season since 2012.The snow that started to fall Thursday afternoon and wrapped up early Friday morning brought 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport. That's the biggest first snowfall of the season since 8.5 inches fell on October 25-26, 2011.Elsewhere along the Front Range, the highest snowfall total was in Boulder near Baseline and Broadway where 6.6 inches of snow was measured on the grass. Most other areas received between 1-4 inches of snow.The weather story on Friday...
