New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
MiVT: K Bowley Woodcraft
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. “I certainly don’t think I’m creative artistically. I’m creative technically,” he said. Kyle Bowley has been woodworking for eight years,...
NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach
Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
Thousands of Vermonters mail in or drop off ballots ahead of Election Day
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s secretary of state says town and city clerks across the state have received nearly 151,000 mail-in ballots. That’s still about 100,000 less than the number of ballots sent back at this time in 2020, but turnout is historically lower during nonpresidential elections. Jim...
Candidates make their final pitches to Vermont voters ahead of Election Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Election Day. So Monday, candidates for offices up and down the ballot made their final pitches to Vermont voters. It’s the next step in what’s now election season. More than 150,000 Vermonters have already cast their ballots. Candidates are now trying to reach those who have not yet voted.
Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
United Way’s new mental health guide aims to help employers keep workers happy, healthy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A good job can be good for mental health, leaving employees feeling like valued members of their communities. But workplaces can be detrimental to mental health, too, according to data from the World Health Organization. Data from United Way shows that one in five American...
