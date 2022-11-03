ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

MiVT: K Bowley Woodcraft

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. “I certainly don’t think I’m creative artistically. I’m creative technically,” he said. Kyle Bowley has been woodworking for eight years,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach

Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. A twin engine plane traveling from Vermont to Long Island crashed Saturday in a West Babylon cemetery. 25 years and the Indoor Flea Market continues to draw a crowd.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Candidates make their final pitches to Vermont voters ahead of Election Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Election Day. So Monday, candidates for offices up and down the ballot made their final pitches to Vermont voters. It’s the next step in what’s now election season. More than 150,000 Vermonters have already cast their ballots. Candidates are now trying to reach those who have not yet voted.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Candidates out stomping the weekend before the Election

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day now just two days away, and the candidates have put on a final push to get out the vote. Senatorial candidate Peter Welch and his fellow democratic candidates on the statewide ticket made a whistle-stop train station appearance in Burlington, Middlebury and Rutland this is the final joint event by Vermont Democrats, showcasing a unified front.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont veterinarian helping owners care for geriatric pets

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “It can be fairly simple. It feels really complicated,” said Dr. Erika Bruner, a Veterinarian based in central Vermont. According to Dr. Bruner, Elderly pet care is about maximizing comfort in the activities of everyday life- with love, connection, and a bit of humor.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

Forest Service selling permits to cut down your own Christmas tree

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for your own Clark Griswold “Christmas Vacation” experience of cutting down a tree, you don’t have to look much farther than the Green Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service in Vermont is offering permits to cut your own Christmas trees...
RUTLAND, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy