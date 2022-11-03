As many rural small towns throughout America, the City of Dixon lacked funding to purchase a thermal drone to add to their arsenal for search and rescues. Dixon Fire Department Deputy Chief David Lohse stated, “Sadly, with the economy, strict budgeting, and other large ticket expenses, the purchase of the thermal drone was not allocated this budget year. Dixon’s Fire Department has had two incidences this year where drones were requested and our rescue team had to wait over half an hour or more for assistance from other neighboring agencies when sometimes seconds matter during the rescue.”

DIXON, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO