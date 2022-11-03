Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
DES MOINES – On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services. Calhoun, Floyd, Jones, Kossuth, Pocahontas, Osceola, Winnebago, and Worth counties will all have the referendum. EMS services have struggled...
ourquadcities.com
QC scanners won’t be compatible with encrypted public-safety radio
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Quad-City area public safety agencies will implement the final pieces of an interoperable, digital public safety radio system. This change to encrypted radio means that scanners and other devices previously used to listen to public safety radio will no longer be compatible after Nov. 9, the release says.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon City Fire Dept. Demonstrates New Thermal Drone
As many rural small towns throughout America, the City of Dixon lacked funding to purchase a thermal drone to add to their arsenal for search and rescues. Dixon Fire Department Deputy Chief David Lohse stated, “Sadly, with the economy, strict budgeting, and other large ticket expenses, the purchase of the thermal drone was not allocated this budget year. Dixon’s Fire Department has had two incidences this year where drones were requested and our rescue team had to wait over half an hour or more for assistance from other neighboring agencies when sometimes seconds matter during the rescue.”
Government Technology
Dixon, Ill., FD Tests Donated Search and Rescue Drone
(TNS) — The Dixon, Ill., Fire Department received a new search-and-rescue drone thanks to a donation from Sewer Equipment. The thermal drone will be a valuable tool for the department's rescue team, which won't have to wait to borrow one from surrounding agencies, Deputy Chief Dave Lohse said. "Sadly,...
ourquadcities.com
‘Frigid Feet’ set to raise awareness of what un-sheltered people experience
The Christian Care Frigid Feet event is a walk designed to help participants “step into the shoes of the unsheltered” and raise awareness as to what those experiencing homelessness in the community experience on a day-to-day basis during the brutal winter months. Soup and half a sandwich will...
ourquadcities.com
QC Storm fans paint the ice to honor veterans
The Quad City Storm is hosting its Salute to Military Ice Painting Monday, November 7 until 7:00 p.m. Storm fans can stop by the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, located at 1201 River Dr., Moline, to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice.
ourquadcities.com
WaterMark Corners | Moline Centre
Amy Trimble stopped by to talk about her and her mother’s innovative, intriguing, and inspiring business. For more information visit molincentre.org and watermarkcorners.com.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash near East Moline-Silvis border
UPDATE, Nov. 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m.: The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department said late Monday afternoon that a woman was killed in the East Moline traffic crash this morning. At about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, a single-vehicle accident occurred in the 2600 block of 19th Street, East...
ourquadcities.com
‘Two Weeks of Love’ toy drive set for kick-off
Starting on Monday, Nov. 28, Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC Muscatine will kick off the 22nd annual “Two Weeks of Love” for The Salvation Army in Muscatine. Ed Morse Muscatine has partnered with Tan Tara Transportation, Hy-Vee Grocery Store, and Fareway Grocery to continue the tradition for the 22nd year to ensure every child in Muscatine County receives a toy this Christmas season and The Salvation Army food pantry will be full for 2023.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois man convicted for school vandalism gets probation
(WHBF) — A 22-year-old Moline man convicted in connection with vandalism at Moline High has been sentenced to “second-chance” probation. Steven Anderson was sentenced Tuesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. Earlier, Anderson was found guilty after he pleaded guilty to criminal damage to...
ourquadcities.com
Arrest warrant in Nov. 1 Rock Island reckless homicide
On Monday, Nov. 7, detectives from the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Marcus C. Holmes, 33, of Rock Island, for Reckless Homicide, Failure to Report and Accident Involving Injury (2 Counts), and Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, with bond set at $1 million (10% applies), according to a Monday release from Rock Island police.
ourquadcities.com
Library hosts Makerspace session for gift-making
The Clinton Public Library will host an open house in the Makerspace, the library’s creative design lab, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 3:30-7 p.m. at the main branch, 306 8th Ave. S. Attendees will learn about how they can create personalized, homemade gifts in the Makerspace just in time for the holiday season.
ourquadcities.com
Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV
A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Black Box births beautiful, witty show about moms
They say parenthood is the hardest job you’ll ever love, and as the father of two boys, I’d have to agree. Parenthood ideally should be a true partnership, but the latest wonderful entry at Moline’s Black Box Theatre shows us one side of the equation – in the snarky, sweet, sarcastic, stirring and often silly “Motherhood: The Musical.”
Comments / 0