Bettendorf, IA

Tis the season for 60+ fun in Bettendorf

By Sharon Wren
 4 days ago

People 60 and up are invited to enjoy free holiday music, singing, dancing and refreshments at Tis the Season on Sunday, December 4 at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf. The doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m. The fun starts with opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher and City Administrator Decker Ploehn will serve as host. Members of the Bettendorf City Council and department heads will serve refreshments.

Registration is required and starts Monday, November 7. To register, call (563) 344-4113 or online by clicking here . The deadline to register is November 30 or until full.

This event is free and open to all Quad Cities seniors.

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

