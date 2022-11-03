Read full article on original website
Weehawken residents rally against ferry pollution and maintenance facility
Weehawken residents are rallying against New York Waterway over ferry pollution and its maintenance and re-fueling facility in the township. On Sunday, November 6, residents gathered at the waterfront near the facility to make a statement. The protest was led by Cassandra Porsch of the local group Weehawken Residents Against Ferry Pollution.
Turnpike widening opponents say report boosts case against $4.7B plan to add more lanes
A 2020 New Jersey Turnpike Authority engineering report about the proposed $4.7 billion widening of the Hudson County extension and Newark Bay Bridge replacement includes information opponents say boosts their case against the project. A full, unredacted copy of the Jacobs engineering report was obtained by The Jersey Journal, several...
Once hailed as a Shore thing, Fort Monmouth now an albatross around NJCU’s neck
It’s the first full week of fall classes in New Jersey City University’s branch campus at Fort Monmouth, a former Army base a couple miles from the beach at Long Branch. It’s September, so it still feels a little like summer as you drive past the historic parade ground and pull into a parking lot that’s practically vacant.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
Kearny native named chief of Minneapolis Police Department
One of the most embattled police departments in America has a new police chief and he’s a Kearny son and graduate of Kearny High School. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Minneapolis City Council approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Kearny native Brian O’Hara, Kearny HS Class of 1997, to serve as police chief. O’Hara joins the city after serving as deputy mayor of Newark, in charge of overseeing strategic public safety initiatives, and before that, having served as Public Safety Director in Newark.
Man, 93, struck and killed by vehicle in East Orange
A 93-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Orange on Saturday, authorities said. Earnest Green was hit around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue in East Orange, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Green, of East Orange, was...
Hoboken Veteran’s Day service is Friday
Hboken’s Veterans Day Services will be held Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., at Elysian Park, Hudson and 11th Streets. In addition to honoring those that served, part of the service will be rededicating the Soldier & Sailor monument which is 100 years old this year.
BAYONNE BRIEFS
Bayonne man charged for striking pedestrian on West 48th Street. A Bayonne man was arrested and charged for allegedly striking a pedestrian on West 48th Street on October 28 at 10:35 a.m., according to the Bayonne Police Department. James Cooper, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody from the area, near his residence.
25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week
A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
North Bergen opens new rec center/library downtown (PHOTOS)
From the ashes, a center to exercise the body and the mind has risen in North Bergen. On Saturday North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on a $19.5 million, state-of-the-art facility that will serves as a recreation center, library and community center. The new facility is located at 1223 Kennedy Blvd., the site of a 5-alarm blaze seven years ago that destroyed a furniture store.
North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on new $19.5M library and recreation center
North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on their long-awaited new $19.5 million recreation center and library that broke ground back in April 2019. “We are a progressive community, and with that comes some challenges. Once such challenges is properties do not present themselves very often,” North Bergen Parking Authority Executive Director Bob Baselice said.
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Groundbreaking held for NJ lead service line replacement
PASSAIC, N.J. -- There was a groundbreaking Friday to replace thousands of harmful lead service lines in three New Jersey towns.The Passaic Valley Water Commission wants to replace an estimated 6,500 lines in Clifton, Passaic and Paterson. They'll also inspect an additional 11,000 service lines for traces of the harmful material.Officials say it's a free program to customers."We need to get the lead out, but in order to accomplish that, we gotta get the word out and get cooperation from our residents. They need to open the door," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said."It may take several months, but it's worth it because you're going to be making sure that people are drinking clean water, using clean water when they brush their teeth or when they take a shower," Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said.The replacement is being paid for through federal and state funding.
Tired of delays and inaction, Weehawken group plans rally to tell NY Waterway: Get out!
Weehawken residents who live near NY Waterway’s ferry maintenance and refueling facility are fed up — fed up with the noise, fed up with the pollution, fed up with the eyesore and fed up with feeling ignored by officials. They want the facility, next to Molos restaurant and...
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
