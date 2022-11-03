ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny native named chief of Minneapolis Police Department

One of the most embattled police departments in America has a new police chief and he’s a Kearny son and graduate of Kearny High School. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Minneapolis City Council approved Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Kearny native Brian O’Hara, Kearny HS Class of 1997, to serve as police chief. O’Hara joins the city after serving as deputy mayor of Newark, in charge of overseeing strategic public safety initiatives, and before that, having served as Public Safety Director in Newark.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Man, 93, struck and killed by vehicle in East Orange

A 93-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in East Orange on Saturday, authorities said. Earnest Green was hit around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of South Arlington Avenue and Central Avenue in East Orange, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. Green, of East Orange, was...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken Veteran’s Day service is Friday

Hboken’s Veterans Day Services will be held Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m., at Elysian Park, Hudson and 11th Streets. In addition to honoring those that served, part of the service will be rededicating the Soldier & Sailor monument which is 100 years old this year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

BAYONNE BRIEFS

Bayonne man charged for striking pedestrian on West 48th Street. A Bayonne man was arrested and charged for allegedly striking a pedestrian on West 48th Street on October 28 at 10:35 a.m., according to the Bayonne Police Department. James Cooper, a 70-year-old male, was taken into custody from the area, near his residence.
BAYONNE, NJ
hobokengirl.com

25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we cover the local news to bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Choc o Pain’s 5th location officially opens in Journal Square; Hackensack River Walkway to receive $1M; Jersey City’s Via receives award; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Newark city worker shot and wounded Monday, after shooting of 2 officers last week

A Newark city worker was shot and wounded on the job Monday, authorities said, the third city employee shot within six days after two police officers were injured last week. In Monday’s incident, Newark Police officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 11 a.m. at St. Charles Street near Komorn Street, in the city’s Ironbound section, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the city’s public safety director, Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

North Bergen opens new rec center/library downtown (PHOTOS)

From the ashes, a center to exercise the body and the mind has risen in North Bergen. On Saturday North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on a $19.5 million, state-of-the-art facility that will serves as a recreation center, library and community center. The new facility is located at 1223 Kennedy Blvd., the site of a 5-alarm blaze seven years ago that destroyed a furniture store.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on new $19.5M library and recreation center

North Bergen officials cut the ribbon on their long-awaited new $19.5 million recreation center and library that broke ground back in April 2019. “We are a progressive community, and with that comes some challenges. Once such challenges is properties do not present themselves very often,” North Bergen Parking Authority Executive Director Bob Baselice said.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
CBS New York

Groundbreaking held for NJ lead service line replacement

PASSAIC, N.J. -- There was a groundbreaking Friday to replace thousands of harmful lead service lines in three New Jersey towns.The Passaic Valley Water Commission wants to replace an estimated 6,500 lines in Clifton, Passaic and Paterson. They'll also inspect an additional 11,000 service lines for traces of the harmful material.Officials say it's a free program to customers."We need to get the lead out, but in order to accomplish that, we gotta get the word out and get cooperation from our residents. They need to open the door," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said."It may take several months, but it's worth it because you're going to be making sure that people are drinking clean water, using clean water when they brush their teeth or when they take a shower," Paterson Mayor André Sayegh said.The replacement is being paid for through federal and state funding.
CLIFTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy