Read full article on original website
Related
12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space
Whether you’ve got a small kitchen or just need a little extra serving space, these kitchen carts will get the job done.
Once and for All: Is a Pumpkin a Fruit or a Vegetable? Here’s the Correct Answer
It’s fall y’all and that means pumpkins are everywhere. From PSLs and pumpkin pie, to doorsteps bedecked with multi-hued gourds, you can’t travel far without seeing these large orange creations. Autumn just wouldn’t be the same without them. But what exactly are pumpkins? And is a pumpkin a fruit or a vegetable? Allow us to delve deeper into everyone's favorite fall ingredient.
Comments / 0