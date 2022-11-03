Did your property taxes increase last year? You bet they did! After all the initiatives that were introduced with the innocent sounding “without raising taxes” in the past few years, Summit residents find themselves with a lot less money to pay the ever-increasing insurance premiums, food, fuel and other costs to live here. My taxes increased in just one year. This increase was not the result of a higher assessment. When the next reassessment comes, many of us may not be able to afford our homes anymore.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO