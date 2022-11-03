ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Hold the county and fire district accountable with your vote

Did your property taxes increase last year? You bet they did! After all the initiatives that were introduced with the innocent sounding “without raising taxes” in the past few years, Summit residents find themselves with a lot less money to pay the ever-increasing insurance premiums, food, fuel and other costs to live here. My taxes increased in just one year. This increase was not the result of a higher assessment. When the next reassessment comes, many of us may not be able to afford our homes anymore.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Littleton man charged with Covid fraud

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Daily Record

Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote

More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Kay Robinson is the right choice for Summit County clerk and recorder

Many Summit County residents will be heading to the polls next week, and a majority of them can tell you about their positive experiences and interactions with Kay Robinson when they have needed assistance at the Department of Motor Vehicles. I wanted to chime in with a different perspective — someone who has worked with Kay and is keenly aware of the amazing job she would do as the next Summit County clerk and recorder.
99.9 KEKB

This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See

From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
BOULDER, CO
Summit Daily News

Top 5: Keystone residents seek self-rule, Summit woman treks 18,221 miles, and why Colorado might not have a good snow year

Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?. On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Updated, fair and realistic regulations are needed for Class 1 e-bikes on natural surface trails

This letter is a follow-up to my Oct. 6 guest column, “Throttling the e-bike conundrum.”. In 2018, the Summit Board of County Commissioners, with input from the Open Space and Trails Department and public, stated, “No e-bike use will be considered this year for dirt routes (natural surface trails) overseen by Open Space. But it is now 2022 — not, this year.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading

A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State Farm takes brunt of complaints from East Troublesome Fire victims

It's been more than two years since the smoke cleared from one of Colorado's biggest and costliest wildfires — the East Troublesome Fire. But many victims are still fighting for the insurance money they say they're owed, with one company at the center of several of those alleged disputes — State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance. The East Troublesome Fire burned more than 193,000 acres across Grand County and into parts of Rocky Mountain National Park, narrowly missing downtown Grand Lake. The blaze destroyed 366 homes and 214 other structures. James White's Shadow Mountain Guest Ranch, a scenic lodge in Granby, was...
GRAND COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy