Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Hold the county and fire district accountable with your vote
Did your property taxes increase last year? You bet they did! After all the initiatives that were introduced with the innocent sounding “without raising taxes” in the past few years, Summit residents find themselves with a lot less money to pay the ever-increasing insurance premiums, food, fuel and other costs to live here. My taxes increased in just one year. This increase was not the result of a higher assessment. When the next reassessment comes, many of us may not be able to afford our homes anymore.
Summit Daily News
Three businesses, some new and some old, provide unique services to Summit County consumers
A well-worn business adage is to find a need and fill it, and Summit County has plenty of entrepreneurs who are engaging in innovative ways to fulfill the needs of locals and visitors alike. Among them are the people behind Biked Goods, Radiant Health & Wellness, and Moving Mountains. Biked...
Summit Daily News
‘By keeping your seniors here, you’re keeping the whole wheel of life’: Group searches for senior care amid Summit County’s void
Mark Addison and his wife, Polly, loved classical music and jazz. Whether they were listening to it, dancing to it, attending concerts or collecting recordings of it — music was their favorite shared hobby. It’s one of the many things Mark missed after Polly was transferred to a memory...
KJCT8
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
Daily Record
Dozens of Colorado companies making it easier for employees to vote
More than 80 Colorado companies are encouraging their employees to vote by taking part in Time To Vote — a nonpartisan movement aimed at boosting voter participation in the U.S. The 2020 general election saw record voter turnout, with more than 158.4 million Americans casting their ballots for Joe...
Colorado prosecutors welcome proposed funding to aid district attorneys in combatting auto thefts
Prosecutors welcomed Gov. Jared Polis’ budget proposal to earmark $12.6 million over two years for prevention and prosecution of auto theft, saying the assistance from the state is sorely needed. The director of Colorado’s district attorneys’ organization noted it's new for the state budget to give funding directly to...
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Kay Robinson is the right choice for Summit County clerk and recorder
Many Summit County residents will be heading to the polls next week, and a majority of them can tell you about their positive experiences and interactions with Kay Robinson when they have needed assistance at the Department of Motor Vehicles. I wanted to chime in with a different perspective — someone who has worked with Kay and is keenly aware of the amazing job she would do as the next Summit County clerk and recorder.
This Mountainous Colorado Home On the Market is a Must-See
From efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the houses standing throughout Colorado range immensely in their architectural appearances and styles. A home for sale in Boulder, Colorado is one of the most unique options on the market right now. This Funky Colorado Cabin Could Be Your Dream Getaway for Under...
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: How can I be more environmentally conscious this holiday season?
Dear Eartha, I get a little geeked out during the holidays and want to do it all — the decorating, the cooking, the gift wrapping… is there anything I can do to be more sustainable with my traditions?. Can you believe it? It’s already that time of year...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Summit Daily News
A decade later, Summit County marijuana experts reflect on legalization
If there’s one thing folks in the marijuana industry can agree on, it’s that the process Colorado chose when legalizing weed in the early 2010s was well thought out and successful. In a 2012 vote, recreational weed was officially legalized in Colorado. In 2014, sales of the drug...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis
As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up. Sadly, Colorado...
Summit Daily News
Top 5: Keystone residents seek self-rule, Summit woman treks 18,221 miles, and why Colorado might not have a good snow year
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. What is ‘puffing’ and why is it illegal in Colorado?. On cold mornings, a person’s routine may consist of several efforts to ‘warm up.’ Be it sipping on coffee, slipping into a sweater or starting the car early, attempts to bear chilly mornings comfortably become routine this time of year. One popular habit that is intended to help cope with cold could land people in a more troublesome situation altogether.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Nobody dies in Summit County, they all go to the Front Range
There’s a saying that nobody dies in Summit County; they all go to the Front Range to die. The truth to that statement is that their last days are likely spent in assisted living or memory care. in Evergreen, Denver or Boulder, far away from family and friends. Other...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Updated, fair and realistic regulations are needed for Class 1 e-bikes on natural surface trails
This letter is a follow-up to my Oct. 6 guest column, “Throttling the e-bike conundrum.”. In 2018, the Summit Board of County Commissioners, with input from the Open Space and Trails Department and public, stated, “No e-bike use will be considered this year for dirt routes (natural surface trails) overseen by Open Space. But it is now 2022 — not, this year.
Aspen Daily News
Colorado’s push to change how schools teach reading
A roomful of second graders spent a recent fall morning learning about a bossy mother named “Mama E” who follows her kids around reminding them to say their names. The whimsical story was part of a phonics lesson at Denver’s Bradley International School. The point was that adding an “e” at the end of a word changes the first vowel from short to long — for example, pin becomes pine because the “i” says its name.
State Farm takes brunt of complaints from East Troublesome Fire victims
It's been more than two years since the smoke cleared from one of Colorado's biggest and costliest wildfires — the East Troublesome Fire. But many victims are still fighting for the insurance money they say they're owed, with one company at the center of several of those alleged disputes — State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance. The East Troublesome Fire burned more than 193,000 acres across Grand County and into parts of Rocky Mountain National Park, narrowly missing downtown Grand Lake. The blaze destroyed 366 homes and 214 other structures. James White's Shadow Mountain Guest Ranch, a scenic lodge in Granby, was...
Summit Daily News
Wildlife migration warning highlights Summit County hot spots for accidents
Daylight saving time ended on Sunday, Nov. 6, and wildlife advocates are warning that large animals will now be migrating across Summit County roadways when many community members are driving on their evening commutes home. Drivers should be aware that animals travel at dawn and dusk — now that the...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
