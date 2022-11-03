ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening

There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State Will Be Without Several Star Players vs. Northwestern

Ohio State will be shorthanded on offense for this Saturday's game against Northwestern. It was announced on Saturday morning that Ohio State's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, will not suit up for Week 10. He's officially unavailable for this weekend. Henderson has 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries...
Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates

There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
College Football Insider Names "Wildcard" For Nebraska Job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman named a '"wildcard" candidate for the job:. Texas Longhorns special assistant Gary Patterson. "How confident would...
