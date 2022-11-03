Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to LSU fans following upset win over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe were the trio on the call for LSU‘s monumental overtime upset over Alabama Saturday night, and Herbstreit took to social media to let Tigers fans know just how appreciative he was to be able to witness the biggest win in Brian Kelly’s young tenure.
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Sporting News
Did officials miss LSU block in the back on overtime score vs. Alabama?
LSU beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, capping off a classic entry in the SEC West rivalry and giving former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly an emotional first win over Nick Saban and the Tide. Both teams overcame a slow start before trading body blows and counterpunches for most...
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well
Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense. Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.
Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. He ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown. McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was...
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Stetson Bennett Sends Clear Message After Georgia Beats Tennessee
Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs put the college football world on notice with Saturday's win over No. 1 Tennessee. Following the 27-13 victory, Bennett was asked if he thought the Dawgs came in with a chip on their shoulder:. “Yeah, yeah I do,” he said. “We felt like we...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State Will Be Without Several Star Players vs. Northwestern
Ohio State will be shorthanded on offense for this Saturday's game against Northwestern. It was announced on Saturday morning that Ohio State's leading rusher, TreVeyon Henderson, will not suit up for Week 10. He's officially unavailable for this weekend. Henderson has 552 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 96 carries...
College Football Playoff projections after Week 10: Vols are still in
No. 3 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) played at No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Vols are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Georgia is No. 3. Georgia defeated the Vols, 27-13, at Sanford...
New AP Top 25 Poll released after chaotic Week 10 of college football
A couple of big-time matchups got a lot of the attention in Week 10, but the excitement spread all throughout college football this weekend. Nine ranked teams fell during Week 10, and those chaotic results have impacted the AP Top 25 Poll in a big way. Georgia was the No....
thecomeback.com
Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates
There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Media skeptical about Buckeyes' College Football Playoff ranking after near upset
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to gain their third-most rushing yards of the season (206). However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
College Football Insider Names "Wildcard" For Nebraska Job
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head coach following the release of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Saturday's episode of Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports analyst Bruce Feldman named a '"wildcard" candidate for the job:. Texas Longhorns special assistant Gary Patterson. "How confident would...
SEC power rankings after Week 10: Where are Tennessee, Alabama after losses?
What a weekend it was in the Southeastern Conference. We witnessed a battle between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (CFP rankings) that resulted in a 27-13 win for UGA. But the headline of the weekend will be LSU’s overtime win over Alabama to take...
