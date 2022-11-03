ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Man convicted of robbing rapper Safaree in Fort Lee is sentenced to 18 years

By Kaitlyn Kanzler, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMEUV_0ixnzrwF00

The final person convicted in the 2018 armed robbery of rapper Safaree Samuels in the parking lot of his luxury apartment complex in Fort Lee now heads to state prison after his sentencing on Thursday.

A jury in July found Shawn Harewood, a childhood friend of Samuels, guilty of robbery, eluding and resisting arrest. But he was found not guilty of robbing Samuels' companion, conspiracy to commit robbery and weapons charges.

Harewood was described by the prosecution as the mastermind of the armed robbery, which stripped Samuels of $180,000 in jewelry, noting that when Harewood got on the stand to testify, he lied to the jury about his involvement, saying he was intoxicated at the time. However, Brian Neary, attorney for Harewood, said the verdict refuted the state's theory of Harewood as the mastermind of the robbery.

From July:Childhood friend of rapper Safaree Samuels found guilty of robbery

Of interest:Gunman in Fort Lee rapper's robbery sentenced to 30 years in prison

Bergen County Assistant Prosecutors Joe Torre and Meg Kilzy were able to argue successfully that the robbery and eluding were separate crimes that affected different victims.

Judge Gary Wilcox sentenced Harewood to 18 years in prison, agreeing with the prosecution that Harewood's sentences should run consecutively rather than concurrently. The judge said that although the crimes happened close together in time, they were separate.

Wilcox's sentencing included the maximum amount of time he could give for the eluding charge, which is 10 years, but he gave eight years for the robbery charge rather than the full 10 years.

The eluding charge comes with a five-year mandatory parole ineligibility. Harewood already has four years served and is required to serve at least 85% of the robbery sentence.

"We are very pleased with the outcome and thankful that justice was served for Safaree Samuels," Torre and Kilzy said in a joint statement.

Neary said sentencing can be complicated, "particularly when there are several counts and several defendants."

"The test is if the sentencing is fair," Neary said. "Mr. Harewood will consider the court's calculation of his sentence and consider an appeal of the consecutive sentence."

Before Harewood received his sentence from Wilcox, he provided a statement to the court. He apologized to "all involved" and said he made some "bad decisions" that he was "not proud of."

"These moments do not define me, and they're not reflective of me," Harewood told the court.

Torre and Kilzy were not moved by Harewood's statement. Kilzy said Harewood did not take any responsibility for his actions and that he was not even able to say Samuels' name during his apology.

Kilzy pointed out that Harewood tracked Samuels' movements and hired two men to rob Samuels before attempting to flee the scene across the George Washington Bridge.

Both Torre and Kilzy pointed to a number of financial-related crimes committed by Harewood in the past and his lack of remorse as a risk that he would reoffend.

Neary tried to argue before Wilcox that providing a consecutive sentence would be a hardship because of his 17-year-old daughter, but the prosecution said he didn't take her or his family into account when the crime was committed.

"His daughter is essentially an adult," Kilzy said. "She was 13 at the time of his arrest in 2018."

Torre pointed to Harewood's actions in and out of court as showing his true character, such as refusing to leave his cell or refusing to sit down when asked by Wilcox. Torre said Harewood would blame Neary for things, saying he hadn't seen items from discovery.

"[Harewood's] character is comprised of deceit, fraud and untruthfulness," Torre said.

Harewood was retried after a mistrial due to his former attorney's withdrawal from the case because of a personal matter. Harewood's second trial started at the beginning of June.

Tacuma Ashman, Harewood's cousin, was convicted in 2021 of first-degree robbery, weapons charges and resisting arrest in the case, and his accomplice, Carl Harry, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in 2019.

Comments / 34

Brooklyn ENY
4d ago

good he should have got 50 years you don't violate people and robbing people that work hard for their money you should have got another 30 years because the brother pay taxes

Reply
9
Big Dude
4d ago

Have seen people that actually murder someone get less time. I guess celebrities are worth more than us regular folk.

Reply(2)
5
Chache
3d ago

wait what I read a guy who killed a person intoxicated Booze and coke on a hwy Only facing 15 yrs and this dude gets 18 yrs for robbery SMDH

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Man sentenced in connection with Sweetie Pie's murder plot

A former St. Louis insurance agent was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality TV star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, 44, pleaded guilty to federal charges in July, admitting he conspired with James Norman on the policy on Norman's nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.Norman and Montgomery both appeared on OWN TV's “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's,” a reality show set in a restaurant founded by Montgomery's grandmother. It ran five seasons starting in 2011.Montgomery, 21, was killed in 2016 by Travell Anthony Hill,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Delivery driver charged with killing runner pleads guilty

A delivery driver charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home six years ago pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday. Angelo Colon-Ortiz’s plea in the Aug. 7, 2016, death of Vanessa Marcotte, 27, came just days after the death of the victim’s father, John Marcotte, 71. “Regardless of the medical reason stated on his death certificate, he died of a broken heart caused by deep and endless grief,” Vanessa’s mother, Rossana Marcotte, said in an impact statement she read in court. Colon-Ortiz’s attorney, Eduardo Masferrer, said in court that his client is remorseful.
PRINCETON, MA
Daily Mail

Two more 'Green Goblin' gang members hand themselves in after friend is freed without bail for battering and robbing teenage girls on NYC subway: One remains on run with five unidentified

Two more suspected members of the 'Green Goblin' crew of women that robbed and beat two teenage girls while wearing neon green jumpsuits have turned themselves in to police. Ciante Alston, 26, and Emily Soto, 34, handed themselves in on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively after police identified them as being involved in the brutal New York subway attack on October 2.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRMG

43-year-old woman raped while jogging in Manhattan: Police

NEW YORK — A 43-year-old woman said she was raped while jogging along Manhattan's West Side Highway Thursday morning, according to police. The woman told authorities she was jogging near Pier 45 when, at about 5:30 a.m., a man grabbed her from behind, choked her and knocked her to the ground, the New York Police Department said.
MANHATTAN, NY
Law & Crime

‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head

A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
People

NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage

The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
truecrimedaily

N.J. man turns himself in after allegedly killing his wife and dumping body on side of road

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body on the side of a road. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a motorist found the victim, 51-year-old Dawn Cruz, at the intersection of Ashbury and Colonial avenues with "severe injuries," the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The Ocean Township Police Department reportedly responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BronxVoice

Mac Ballers Bloods Gang Busted in Bronx

BRONX - Members of a violent drug gang that operated throughout the Bronx as well as the jails and prisons have been charged by the feds with attempted murder, drug crimes, racketeering and conspiracy as well as a host of gun crimes.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-U.S. Army Sergeant Admits He Stabbed Fellow Soldier to Death

A former U.S. Army sergeant has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a fellow soldier who had alerted superiors to his use of marijuana. Federal prosecutors say 29-year-old Byron Booker struck a plea deal on a charge of premeditated murder and now faces life behind bars for the June 2020 murder of 21-year-old Specialist Austin J. Hawk at Fort Stewart. Booker is said to have admitted to investigators that he and his co-defendant, Jordan Brown, talked about “silencing” Hawk after he tattled on Booker. Booker then ambushed Hawk in the middle of the night, entering his barracks and slashing him “repeatedly with a sharp-edged weapon,” prosecutors said. Hawk’s body was found the next day with 40 knife wounds. “Byron Booker murdered a former fellow soldier in cold blood in retaliation for that soldier performing his duties as a service member,” U.S. Attorney David H. Estes said in a statement. Brown, accused of conspiring with Booker to carry out the murder, awaits further proceedings in his case.Read it at Department of Justice
NBC New York

Customer Stabbed Amid Argument Over Service at Ruth's Chris Steak House in NYC: Police

A customer at a popular midtown steakhouse was stabbed during an argument inside the restaurant Friday night, police said. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street near Seventh Avenue, according to police. A customer complained to restaurant staff about the food service at the restaurant, when two women sitting next to the man started arguing with him.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy