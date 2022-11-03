Read full article on original website
Valerie Bertinelli changes name to Elon Musk on Twitter to prove a point
Actor Valerie Bertinelli became Elon Musk on Twitter to show flaws in his new verification system by posting dozens of tweets in support of Democratic candidates this weekend. After Bertinelli’s name began trending early Sunday, she changed her name back, writing: “I think I made my point.”. According...
