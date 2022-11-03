Read full article on original website
3 pitchers the New York Yankees should target this offseason
The New York Yankees enter the offseason in need of pitching. Facing potential departures that will deplete the starting rotation
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Rumored Philadelphia Phillies free agent target Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Zack Wheeler caught 'off guard' at being taken out of World Series Game 6 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies' chances of capturing their first World Series championship since 2008 were dashed on Saturday night, when they lost Game 6 (and therefore the best-of-seven series) to the Houston Astros by a 4-1 final. The most pivotal moment of Game 6 happened in the sixth inning, as Phillies manager Rob Thomson replaced starter Zack Wheeler with reliever José Alvarado. Alvarado subsequently surrendered a three-run home run to Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez.
Mets could have inside track on trading for Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, MLB insider says
Well, it turns out the Mets very own general manager actually has experience in signing the slugging ace. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Greg Joyce reports that Billy Eppler played a “key role” in recruiting Ohtani as the then-general manager of the Angels.
CBS Sports
Ranking last 10 World Series: Where does Astros-Phillies land after memorable Fall Classic?
HOUSTON - The 2022 World Series is in the books and though it didn't make it the distance, it was a dandy with some very memorable moments. We saw plenty of things we've never seen before and that's always special. It was a David vs. Goliath battle in which David won two of the first three battles. The dust is still settling.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Out against lefty
Marsh will be on the bench for Game 6 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh will hit the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, just as he did in Game 2. Matt Vierling will start in center field.
Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff
The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
Angels' coaching staff will have a very Yankees look to it next season
The Angels have hired Marcus Thames, who played with the Dodgers and Yankees, as their new hitting coach. He was the Miami Marlins' hitting coach in 2022.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency: Jacob deGrom, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts hit market after exercising opt-outs
Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, and Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts headline a group of nine players who on Monday were added to the pool of 2022-23 free agents after they exercised opt-outs in their respective contracts. By opting out of their current contracts, the players are betting they can fetch a larger guarantee on the open market, and none of the decisions, which the MLBPA announced, was especially surprising.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Aaron Nola: Option for '23 picked up
The Phillies exercised Nola's $16 million team option for 2023 on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Nola has held up to his end of the bargain and then some since signing a four-year, $45 million extension with the Phillies in March 2019, with the 16.1 WAR he's accumulated over that four-season stretch placing him sixth among all MLB pitchers. The 29-year-old right-hander will once again be back with the Phillies at a team-friendly rate in 2023 before he hits free agency for the first time next winter. The Phillies could look to negotiate with Nola on a long-term deal in the months to come to ensure he doesn't make it to the open market next offseason.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Suffers broken finger
Bregman sustained a broken left index finger during Game 6 of the World Series against the Phillies on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Bregman suffered his injury while sliding into second base in the eighth inning Saturday, but he was able to remain in the game as the Astros secured a 4-1 victory to win the World Series for the second time in the last six years. The 28-year-old doesn't expect to require surgery but faces a recovery timetable of approximately eight weeks. However, he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Astros celebrate World Series title with nearly $400K worth of 50 Cent's champagne
The Houston Astros clinched the 2022 World Series with a Game 6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday evening. Shortly after capturing their second World Series title in franchise history, the Astros popped nearly $400,000 worth of 50 Cent's champagne in order to celebrate, according to a report from TMZ Sports.
Letters to Sports: 49ers and their fans embarrass Rams fans at SoFi
L.A. Times readers voice concern over visiting fans at SoFi Stadium outnumbering Rams fans while agreeing that Anthony Davis' injury situation is a big problem.
Sporticast: Liverpool, Too? English Club Is Latest Franchise for Sale
On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the potential sale of Liverpool FC, the latest in a long list of sports franchises currently on the market. Fenway Sports Group, which has owned the English soccer team since 2010, is entertaining takeover offers. The group is working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, and should it decide to sell the full team, it could fetch more than $5 billion. Fenway’s other sports assets include the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins (and it wants an NBA...
2 Giants named to CBS Sports' Midseason All-Rookie Team
The New York Giants are a surprising 6-2 at the midway point of the 2022 NFL regular season, and a lot of that has to do with a productive rookie class. Although the current group of rookies have endured a number of injuries and missed some time, they have produced well on the field. That includes safety Dane Belton in coverage, linebacker Micah McFadden against the run and guard Joshua Ezeudu as an unexpected fill-in.
