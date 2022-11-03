ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How Moody Center will curate an Austin experience at 2023 CMT Music Awards

By Kelsey Thompson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5w8y_0ixnziEw00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than a year since its grand opening, Austin’s Moody Center is making waves in the music industry as the new venue for the CMT Music Awards, moving from Nashville to the Live Music Capital of the World.

Country music stars Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini made the announcement during Underwood’s concert at the Moody Center on Wednesday evening. The awards show will broadcast from the Moody Center April 2, 2023 on CBS, with streaming opportunities on Paramount+.

Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini announce 2023 CMT Music Awards move to Austin, Texas

City leaders have said the move will tremendously boost the city’s economic revenue and bolster its tourism output.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome the CMT Music Awards to Moody Center in 2023,” said Tom Noonan, president and CEO of Visit Austin, in a statement. “This event will have not only a huge financial impact on Austin and its tourism industry, but it will also showcase two of the top music brands globally, Austin as The Live Music Capital of the World and Country Music Television.”

Michael Owens, the Moody Center’s vice president of programming, told KXAN Thursday this prospective deal has been years in the making, long before the event venue’s doors opened to the public. With Austin’s roots in country music, he said he wants to pay homage to the city’s music influences and create a fan experience that’ll attract major country artists and their fans.

“We made our pitch and over the course of two to three years, we convinced them that Austin could be a great new destination for their fans and their artists and their production,” he said.

While the awards show itself is a one-night-only event, Owens teased a weeklong music affair next spring for country music lovers leading into the ceremony. He added that could include live music events at venues, bars and restaurants throughout the city from prominent industry musicians and local artists.

The Moody Center isn’t unfamiliar with this practice; it’s something they’ve already built into curating their concert schedules. During Harry Styles’ six-show residency in Austin, the venue collaborated with four local acts who performed pre-show.

Those partnerships happen through a variety of avenues, Owens said. Sometimes the Moody Center receives unsolicited artist submissions they vet; other times, they try to collaborate with local artists who align with the fan demographic of the concert they’re planning for.

“Our focus is local and diverse, and giving opportunities to these artists,” he said. “There’s 15,000, 16,000 people coming into the building — it’s a big opportunity. It’s a big stage for these artists.”

Event staff also curate unique artwork and photo opportunities for concertgoers to tap into to amplify the experience, Owens said. That includes both front and back-of-house features, such as partnering with local food and drink vendors for concert attendees, artists and crew members, as well as decorative details throughout the venue.

TRENDING NOW: Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas

“The experience for the fan truly begins when they go to purchase a ticket and ends when they return home after the show,” he said. “So everything in between those touch points is important to us as building managers, and we want to provide a 360-degree experience.”

With a higher capacity music arena in town, Owens said the dynamic has shifted where Austin is now a destiny city for touring artists to visit, in addition to other major Texas cities like Houston, Dallas and El Paso.

While Austin’s skyrocketing population and evolving skyline have reflected this growth, Owens said he still wants to tap into the original roots that made Austin’s music scene what it is: country music.

“This is our opportunity as the Live Music Capital of the World to truly embrace country music. We earned that moniker,” he said. “Austin’s roots are deep in country music, and without country music, we wouldn’t be the Live Music Capital of the World. So this is our opportunity to embrace the country music community and show them what Austin is all about.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: No. 11 Austin Westlake has 50-game win streak, leads three MaxPreps Top 25 teams into Texas 6A Division 1 postseason

No. 11 Westlake (Austin, Texas), owner of the longest win streak in the nation, is among three Texas high school football teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 headed into the 6A Division 1 playoffs. The Chaparrals have the nation-best 50-game win streak, taking over after Bixby's (Okla.) streak came to an end at 58 with a 38-35 loss to Jenks (Okla.).
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Game-changing concussion screening now available in Central Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Coach Donivan Hodge worries about concussions every football game. “It’s a big concern,” Hodge said. “These guys, you know…they have livelihoods outside of football.” He’s the offensive coordinator and co-founder of the Leander Wolfpack Football. The minor league professional development team is now working with Family Hospital Systems which has the fastest concussion […]
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Longhorns open their new home with win over UTEP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The 12th ranked Texas Longhorns opened up the new Moody Center after 45 years playing in the Frank Erwin Center, with a 72-57 win over UTEP in front of 11,313 on Monday. Both teams got off to a slow start, the Longhorns didn’t hit double figures until the 9:56 mark of […]
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Gus’s Drug Installs New Georgetown, TX Mural

Georgetown now has a new mural for the community to enjoy at Gus’s Drug. The new mural is a companion to the iconic “Georgetown” mural painted on the outside wall of the pharmacy. located at 702 E University Ave, which has become a destination for tourists, senior photos and more. Both murals were designed and completed by Sarah J. Blankenship, who has painted several murals in the community.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy