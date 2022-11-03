MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig fought to keep her seat Tuesday in a high-stakes rematch with Republican Tyler Kistner that was the GOP’s best hope to flip a Minnesota district with control of the House at stake. The race in the suburban/rural 2nd District south of Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, attracting an estimated $30 million in outside spending — far more than the candidates’ own efforts. Democrats’ best hope for a pickup in Minnesota was in southern Minnesota’s rural 1st District, where Republican Brad Finstad hoped to keep the seat he won in a special election in August over Democrat Jeff Ettinger. The seat became vacant when Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer in February. Finstad, a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration, carried the GOP-leaning district in the lower-turnout special election by just under 4 percentage points over Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods.

