The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired Following Ugly Loss On Sunday
We have breaking news out of the NFL this Monday morning. The Indianapolis Colts are firing head coach Frank Reich. The AFC South franchise is coming off an ugly 26-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Reich has been with the Colts since 2018. He began with a bang, posting a 10-6 record in ...
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other
Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening
There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Packers Star Crushes NFL Following Team's Latest Injury Blow
Packers star De'Vondre Campbell is furious with the NFL following the latest Rashan Gary news. Gary reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Green Bay's crushing 15-9 loss to the Lions of Detroit on Sunday. Campbell believes Detroit's turf field is all to blame. In a passionate ...
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Jon Gruden Reportedly Has Interest In College Football Job Opening
It's that time of year again in college football. "Grumors" are back. In what seems to be an annual tradition, a report has emerged that former NFL coach Jon Gruden could be interested in taking a college head coaching job. This time, the program is South Florida. Radio host JP Peterson tweeted ...
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors
Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
Howard Stern Reveals His 'Fear' With Herschel Walker
We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day. Former NFL and college football star, Herschel Walker, could win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Walker is running for office out of the state of Georgia. This does not sit well with Howard Stern. The prominent radio host voiced his...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday Night's Win
The Chiefs finally beat the Titans on Sunday night. Kansas City, which trailed Tennessee for much of the contest, was able to knock off the AFC rival in overtime to clinch a big-time victory in Week 9. The Chiefs topped the Titans, 20-17, in overtime to improve to 6-2 on...
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
Michael Irvin Says NFL's Most Improved Player Is Obvious
Who's the most improved player in the National Football League?. According to former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Michael Irvin, it's obvious. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the pick. "No doubt it’s Geno Smith. Hands down," Irvin said to Fox News. Smith, a journeyman quarterback, has led...
Look: Tony Dungy Questions NFL Officiating Crew For Controversial Non-Call
NFL officials have been under fire frequently this season. The latest criticism comes from former head coach Tony Dungy, one of the most respected voices around the sport. Dungy pointed out that Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not draw a penalty flag for taking his helmet off following ...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
