Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other

Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening

There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Deion Sanders Is Not Happy With 'Bulls--t' Rumors

Deion Sanders will be missing from Jackson State practice on Monday and Tuesday. Is he off to meet with another college football program about a head coaching vacancy?!?!. The Jackson State head coach shot down the "bulls--t" rumors while speaking with his team. “You know I hate missing anything with...
Howard Stern Reveals His 'Fear' With Herschel Walker

We're less than 24 hours away from Election Day. Former NFL and college football star, Herschel Walker, could win a seat in the U.S. Senate. Walker is running for office out of the state of Georgia. This does not sit well with Howard Stern. The prominent radio host voiced his...
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday

The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
Michael Irvin Says NFL's Most Improved Player Is Obvious

Who's the most improved player in the National Football League?. According to former Dallas Cowboys star turned ESPN analyst Michael Irvin, it's obvious. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is the pick. "No doubt it’s Geno Smith. Hands down," Irvin said to Fox News. Smith, a journeyman quarterback, has led...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
