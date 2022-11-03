ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Man dies in Snyder County crash

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Snyder County. Police 29-year-old Lance Sensenig from Winfield wrecked on Penns Drive in Monroe Township near Selinsgrove. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and died from his injuries. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Alleged vandalism at Milton Athletic Complex

MILTON, Pa. — The district just began using the new facility in August following $14 million in updates to the field and sports complex at Alumni Stadium. According to district officials, moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton on Friday evening, various acts of vandalism were found inside the visitor's locker room.
MILTON, PA
Man sentenced for attempted tax evasion

COGAN STATION, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was sentenced for attempting to evade income taxes. Devon Buck will serve two years probation and pay a $3,000 fine for the crimes. Officials say Buck operated a business called DCL Landscaping from 2015 to 2019. He attempted to evade more...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Bucknell student arrested after invasion of privacy charge

LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Bucknell University student was charged with invasion of privacy after video equipment was found in a men's restroom. The equipment was found in the Uptown Nightclub in Swartz Hall. University officials believe that equipment had been in place since January 2021. A student was arrested...
LEWISBURG, PA
UPDATE: Two died from carbon monoxide in fire

SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire. Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury over the weekend. The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their...
SUNBURY, PA
Lycoming College unveils new music center

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
World Series showcased by adventure company

MUNCY, Pa. — Orlando and Jessica Rodriguez of Muncy enjoy spending time outside with their young children. Their business, Rich Port Adventure Company, promotes outdoor activities for families. "We do kayak rentals, paddleboard rentals, canoe rentals, tube rentals, hiking tours, shuttles," Orlando Rodriguez said. The couple recently expanded their...
MUNCY, PA
