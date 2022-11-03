Read full article on original website
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner says the shooting in Lycoming County left four people dead, including the shooter. It happened Saturday morning in Jordan Township. Pennsylvania State Police say a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle. Police fired shots, and the scene was secured. Officials say...
Police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County nabbed two men allegedly involved in the theft of cooking oil. Two men from Yonkers, New York, were arrested early Friday morning by Old Lycoming Township police. Officers responded to Pudgie's Pizza on Lycoming Creek Road in Old Lycoming Township after...
Man dies in Snyder County crash
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle in Snyder County. Police 29-year-old Lance Sensenig from Winfield wrecked on Penns Drive in Monroe Township near Selinsgrove. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and died from his injuries. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Alleged vandalism at Milton Athletic Complex
MILTON, Pa. — The district just began using the new facility in August following $14 million in updates to the field and sports complex at Alumni Stadium. According to district officials, moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton on Friday evening, various acts of vandalism were found inside the visitor's locker room.
Man sentenced for attempted tax evasion
COGAN STATION, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was sentenced for attempting to evade income taxes. Devon Buck will serve two years probation and pay a $3,000 fine for the crimes. Officials say Buck operated a business called DCL Landscaping from 2015 to 2019. He attempted to evade more...
Bucknell student arrested after invasion of privacy charge
LEWISBURG, Pa. — A Bucknell University student was charged with invasion of privacy after video equipment was found in a men's restroom. The equipment was found in the Uptown Nightclub in Swartz Hall. University officials believe that equipment had been in place since January 2021. A student was arrested...
Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down. "It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad...
Restoration of the TWA Flight 800 memorial in Lycoming County underway
MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The TWA Flight 800 Memorial honors the 21 students and chaperones from Montoursville Area High School's French club that were killed in a plane crash in 1996. Memorial Gardens, located behind the Montoursville Area High School, was in dire need of a makeover. "The root system...
Family members devastated after deadly house fire in Sunbury
SUNBURY, Pa. — A memorial sits on the steps of a home on Walnut Street in Sunbury. This past weekend, 23-year-old Abrianna Anstey and her son, Brayden, died in the fire here. "They are going to be missed a lot. They meant a lot, and it is going to...
UPDATE: Two died from carbon monoxide in fire
SUNBURY, Pa. — The coroner has released the cause of death for the two victims in a deadly fire. Abrianna Anstey and her 3-year-old son Brayden died in the house fire on Walnut Street in Sunbury over the weekend. The coroner says they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Their...
Schools express resolve after post-game vandalism at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Earlier this year, Milton Area School District unveiled its new $14 million athletic complex. The Black Panthers hosted Selinsgrove Area High School on Friday for a PIAA playoff football game. The Seals came out on top, but it's what happened after the game that has everyone talking.
Lycoming College unveils new music center
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro campaign in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With just six days left until the mid-term elections, things are starting to heat up on the campaign trails. Senate nominee John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, nominee for governor, held a campaign rally on the campus of Penn State University. The goal was to encourage...
World Series showcased by adventure company
MUNCY, Pa. — Orlando and Jessica Rodriguez of Muncy enjoy spending time outside with their young children. Their business, Rich Port Adventure Company, promotes outdoor activities for families. "We do kayak rentals, paddleboard rentals, canoe rentals, tube rentals, hiking tours, shuttles," Orlando Rodriguez said. The couple recently expanded their...
