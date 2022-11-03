Read full article on original website
‘It was the doorway to understanding myself’: How a self-taught home cook in Redwood City channeled her heritage through her debut Thai cookbook memoir
There’s a Chinese proverb that says, “It takes 10 years of practice for 10 minutes of performance.”. For VC Tang, a Thai woman who grew up in San Francisco and now lives in Redwood City, the proverb rings true as to how her debut book, a cookbook-memoir called “Come Eat, Grandma! Recipes and Stories of Thai Home Cooking” came together.
How a Palo Alto woman became a pumpkin-carving pro and Food Network regular
Competitive carver Leigh Henderson shares her tips for carving seriously scary scenes for Halloween. As power drills buzzed in the background, pulverized rind and pulp flew through the air and frantic contestants desperately searched for lost tools, Palo Alto resident Leigh Henderson, a finalist on the third season of “Outrageous Pumpkins,” a pumpkin-carving competition show on Food Network, calmly carried on with her work, transforming a massively lopsided pumpkin into a fiendish ghost story. “Not super-fast, (but) super-precise,” she said, wielding her favorite sculpting tool, an X-acto knife.
How the Silicon Valley tech boom and a baseball background shaped a College of San Mateo professor’s new novel, ‘Tell Us When To Go’
Emil DeAndreis’ fictional book is ‘a love letter to the San Francisco that I knew,’ but also a recognition of how tech’s influence has changed the Bay Area. Emil DeAndreis, a born-and-raised San Franciscan, isn’t a typical writer. For starters, he says he does a lot of writing during his day job as a substitute teacher in San Francisco public schools (he’s also an English professor at College of San Mateo). He began teaching and writing after seeing his dreams of becoming a professional pitcher fall apart following a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis — the subject of his previous book, a memoir called “Hard to Grip.”
Watch world-premiere documentaries without leaving the Peninsula at the 25th annual United Nations Association Film Festival
The film festival’s focus on human rights is as urgent as ever a quarter-century after its founding. Much has changed since the United Nations Association Film Festival (UNAFF) made its debut 25 years ago. The documentary festival has nearly quadrupled in size, growing from three days of screenings to...
From brewery bashes to movie nights, here are 50 ways to have a spirited Halloween on the Peninsula
Trick-or-treating for kids, parties with live DJs for adults and more 2022 Halloween happenings. For the next few weeks, we’re just going to pretend not to see those sparkly snowmen and jolly Santas that popped up in big-box stores as early as September, because October is all about bats, skeletons and pumpkins. The proof? A lineup of pumpkin patches, Halloween carnivals, movie nights, concerts and shows taking place from now through Oct. 31 — although with Halloween itself falling on arguably the scariest day of the week, Monday, most events have crept onto the calendar a little earlier this year.
‘This is an indefinite project’: Asian American art in focus at the Cantor as part of new Stanford initiative
The Asian American Art Initiative aims to make Stanford a major center for the study of Asian American art. With multiple exhibitions now open and a symposium planned for the end of the month, Stanford’s interdisciplinary Asian American Art Initiative (AAAI) aims to make the university a major center for the study of Asian American art.
Apartment conversions jumped 25% over the past two years, meaning that swanky place you're renting likely used to be an office space, hotel room, or church.
More than 77,000 apartments are expected to be created out of old and unused buildings in the coming years as the work-from-home becomes permanent.
After Ten Years, Pioneer Works Embraces Its Amorphous, Trans-Disciplinary Spirit, Where Art Meets Science
Pioneer Works began a decade ago as an artist’s wild dream, sprung from the head of the sculptor Dustin Yellin. He transformed a dilapidated 1866 red-brick industrial building, originally an iron works, across the street from his studio in Red Hook, Brooklyn, into multidisciplinary cultural center, with an initial budget of $200,000 that was largely funded by his own art and renovated by himself and his studio crew. “There were no windows open, no utilities, no stairs—it was filled with pigeons,” Yellin, the founder and president of Pioneer Works, recently told ARTnews. A self-described autodidact, he conceived this mammoth space where...
This $43 Million Mansion Outside Seattle Comes With a Private Dock and 100 Feet of Lakefront
A tiny, affluent enclave across Lake Washington from Seattle has been home to the likes of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and Grammy-winner Kenny G. Now, for $43 million, you can become the newest resident of Hunts Point. The Pacific Northwest property that’s perched right on picturesque Lake Washington was originally built in 1989 and comprises five bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Taking advantage of its scenic location, some of the biggest perks here include a private boat dock and 100 feet of water frontage. In case that wasn’t enough, the palatial abode also has access...
Cider House Blues: All of the Peninsula’s hard cider makers have shuttered recently. Why?
Red Branch, South City and Redwood Coast cider makers are all gone. Here’s what happened. There are about 25 breweries in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and, as of last month, zero hard cider makers. Sunnyvale’s Red Branch Cider Company, San Carlos’ Redwood Coast Cider and South San...
