Santa Ana, CA

Sixteen teams, including defending champion Los Al, entered in Tustin Classic

Sixteen boys basketball teams, including defending champion Los Alamitos, will compete in the annual Tustin Classic Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 at Tustin High School. Tustin, coached by Ringo Bossenmeyer, will be the host school. The championship will be Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The tournament has...
TUSTIN, CA
Top-seeded Crean Lutheran boys water polo team upset by Downey in CIF playoffs

Crean Lutheran High School players listen to Coach Ed Carrera during a timeout in Thursday’s playoff match. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran’s boys water polo team, top-seeded in the CIF Division 4 playoffs, was upset by Downey 7-5 Saturday afternoon in a quarterfinal round match.
IRVINE, CA
Del Mar Entrepreneur Hits His Stride After Moving to Chateau La Jolla

Beset by a back injury, Peter J. Burns III knew he had to do something. To get to the front door of his cottage in Del Mar, California, the 66-year-old serial entrepreneur had to descend stairs. That was a daunting proposition when you have debilitating sciatica. Furthermore, fixing his own meals was a challenge since it required him to go to the grocery store and then prepare the food.
DEL MAR, CA
Central Library and Ponderosa Joint-Use Branch Open Saturdays

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Nov. 7, 2022) — The Anaheim community can now access library resources and materials Saturdays at Central Library and Ponderosa Joint-Use Branch. Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. This is the latest expansion of Anaheim Public Library hours as the city...
ANAHEIM, CA
GALLERY: Community Honors Fred Swegles with Paddle-Out at Pier

The article you're about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers' businesses have been impacted. That's why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider's program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive


SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project

On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Legislative Candidates Collectively Raise Millions in Bid for State Offices


ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Birtcher Development in Newport Beach Welcomes Five New Team Members

Birtcher Development, a five generation Newport Beach-based industrial real estate development firm has added five new team members: Holly Fessler, Director of Asset and Property Management; Lindsey Mansker, Director of Development; Mark Shea, Director of Accounting; Tom Adamson, Development Manager; Shellie McDearmon, Project Accountant. “We are thrilled to welcome Holly,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Santa is coming to the MainPlace Mall on Nov. 18

MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a very special Santa’s arrival celebration on Friday, November 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features a party-like atmosphere with a live DJ playing upbeat holiday favorites, a face painter, balloon...
SANTA ANA, CA
Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen latest recipient of City Manager Leadership Award

At the November Meet and Greet, City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen with the City Manager Leadership Award. “I am happy to present David with this much-deserved award,” Farrell Harrison said. “He is much appreciated as a behind the scenes employee who quietly does his work, processing approximately 1,000 public records request a year. He is always assisting other departments when needed and is dedicated to his job. We are grateful to have him on the Costa Mesa team.”
COSTA MESA, CA
The Irvine Police are investigating a collision that killed an elderly pedestrian

A 76-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a truck. Last night, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. The collision occurred on East Yale Loop just before the intersection of Witherspoon.
IRVINE, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12

Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

