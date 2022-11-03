Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CIF football quarterfinal round playoff schedule for Orange County teams
Quarterfinal round games are scheduled for Friday night, Nov. 11 but could be moved to Thursday or Saturday. Please check back Monday for exact dates and locations. Chaparral at Corona del Mar (Newport Harbor) Yorba Linda at Palos Verdes. El Modena at Bishop Diego. DIVISION 4. Cypress at Long Beach...
Sixteen teams, including defending champion Los Al, entered in Tustin Classic
Sixteen boys basketball teams, including defending champion Los Alamitos, will compete in the annual Tustin Classic Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30 at Tustin High School. Tustin, coached by Ringo Bossenmeyer, will be the host school. The championship will be Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The tournament has...
CIF boys water polo playoff results: Rivals Irvine and Portola advance to semifinals
Irvine and Portola boys water polo teams both notched CIF quarterfinal round victories Saturday to advance into the semifinal round of the CIF Division 3 playoffs Wednesday night. The two Pacific Coast League rivals will meet Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Woollett Aquatics Complex in Irvine, Irvine’s home pool....
Santa Ana Valley captures CIF playoff opener with second quarter field goal
Santa Ana Valley High School’s football team opened the CIF Division 12 playoffs Friday night with a 3-0 victory over Victor Valley at Victor Valley. The only score of the game was a 38-yard field goal by Alonso Puga of Santa Ana Valley in the second quarter. “We knew...
Top-seeded Crean Lutheran boys water polo team upset by Downey in CIF playoffs
Crean Lutheran High School players listen to Coach Ed Carrera during a timeout in Thursday’s playoff match. (Photo courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, Howard Lyon). Crean Lutheran’s boys water polo team, top-seeded in the CIF Division 4 playoffs, was upset by Downey 7-5 Saturday afternoon in a quarterfinal round match.
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran rallies in final minutes for playoff victory over Aliso Niguel
Ty Benefield of Crean Lutheran races toward the end zone as Aliso Niguel’s Chase Westphal (No. 2) and Felipe Julio give chase. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs, John Luciano and Howard Lyon). Before Friday night’s CIF Division 8 first round playoff game between Aliso Niguel and Crean Lutheran, Wolverines’...
Despite tough ending, Segerstrom coach said seniors, ‘put it on the line for us’
Noah Tagaloa of Segerstrom gains yards against St. Margaret’s Friday. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). Segerstrom High School football players came into the Division 11 playoffs with hopes of a solid post-season run. But the fourth-seeded Jaguars fell short Friday night, losing to St. Margaret’s 55-27 at Segerstrom. Segerstrom...
Del Mar Entrepreneur Hits His Stride After Moving to Chateau La Jolla
Beset by a back injury, Peter J. Burns III knew he had to do something. To get to the front door of his cottage in Del Mar, California, the 66-year-old serial entrepreneur had to descend stairs. That was a daunting proposition when you have debilitating sciatica. Furthermore, fixing his own meals was a challenge since it required him to go to the grocery store and then prepare the food.
Central Library and Ponderosa Joint-Use Branch Open Saturdays
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Nov. 7, 2022) — The Anaheim community can now access library resources and materials Saturdays at Central Library and Ponderosa Joint-Use Branch. Both locations will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. This is the latest expansion of Anaheim Public Library hours as the city...
GALLERY: Community Honors Fred Swegles with Paddle-Out at Pier
GALLERY: Community Honors Fred Swegles with Paddle-Out at Pier
Pedestrian Struck by Train at Palisades Drive
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Wake Up Newport Forum, OASIS Thanksgiving Luncheon
Last week I had the pleasure of providing a City update to an engaged audience at the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Wake Up! Newport forum. I presented an overview of the City budget, including trends and projections, an update on capital improvement projects, and a discussion of current issues.
OC Coastkeeper Disappointed in Coastal Commission’s Approval of Newport Dredging Project
On Friday, Oct. 14, the California Coastal Commission approved a Coastal Development Permit for a controversial dredging project impacting Newport Harbor. According to Orange County Coastkeeper, an environmental nonprofit committed to clean water, the City of Newport Beach will create a Confined Aquatic Disposal (CAD) facility to address underwater sediment buildup.
Legislative Candidates Collectively Raise Millions in Bid for State Offices
Birtcher Development in Newport Beach Welcomes Five New Team Members
Birtcher Development, a five generation Newport Beach-based industrial real estate development firm has added five new team members: Holly Fessler, Director of Asset and Property Management; Lindsey Mansker, Director of Development; Mark Shea, Director of Accounting; Tom Adamson, Development Manager; Shellie McDearmon, Project Accountant. “We are thrilled to welcome Holly,...
The Westminster Police arrested two suspects after a pursuit that ended in Los Angeles
On Saturday, at approximately 1:30 a.m. hours, a Westminster Police Officer attempted to a stop a vehicle for CVC (California Vehicle Code) violations in the area of Bolsa/Bushard. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Los Angeles, where CHP handled the remainder of...
Santa is coming to the MainPlace Mall on Nov. 18
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a very special Santa’s arrival celebration on Friday, November 18th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event features a party-like atmosphere with a live DJ playing upbeat holiday favorites, a face painter, balloon...
Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen latest recipient of City Manager Leadership Award
At the November Meet and Greet, City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison presented Deputy City Clerk David Nguyen with the City Manager Leadership Award. “I am happy to present David with this much-deserved award,” Farrell Harrison said. “He is much appreciated as a behind the scenes employee who quietly does his work, processing approximately 1,000 public records request a year. He is always assisting other departments when needed and is dedicated to his job. We are grateful to have him on the Costa Mesa team.”
The Irvine Police are investigating a collision that killed an elderly pedestrian
A 76-year-old pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with a truck. Last night, at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Irvine Police Department (IPD) and Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to a reported traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a white Chevrolet Silverado truck. The collision occurred on East Yale Loop just before the intersection of Witherspoon.
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12
Seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 06 through November 12. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a...
