ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Pedro Grifol believes in the Chicago White Sox — but the new manager needs his players to buy in

Pedro Grifol drew some comparisons between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals in the run-up to their back-to-back World Series appearances. “This team reminds me of where we were at in ‘13,” said Grifol — the new Sox manager who was the Royals special assignment/hitting coach at the time — on Thursday. “It was a team that was extremely talented, but this team’s a little more ...
CHICAGO, IL
FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Philadelphia Phillies who were huge disappointments in the World Series loss to Houston

A tremendous story during the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies came up short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. If you’re looking for one of the biggest reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies fell in six games to the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, look no further than the lack of offense produced by the Philadelphia lineup. Houston pitchers held the Phillies to a combined .163/.259/.321 slash line. Following a 7-0 win in Game 3, the Phillies scored just three runs over the final three games of the Fall Classic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Side Sox

The South Side Sox 2022 White Sox Offseason Plan Project

With the 2022 World Series in the books and dozens of free agents declaring their availability today, it’s time to build the 2023 White Sox!. Welcome to the ninth installment of the South Side Sox White Sox Offseason Plan Project. Does an 81-81 record in the middle of a contention window make you feel like you might do a better job than GM Rick Hahn and the White Sox “brain trust?” Well, this is your chance to help show the South Siders the way.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Yoán Moncada

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: White Sox pick up '23 option on SS Tim Anderson

The Chicago White Sox will pick up the 2023 contract option on All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the New York Post reported Sunday. Anderson, 29, will earn $12.5 million next season, with the White Sox also holding a $14 million option for 2024. Anderson made $9.5 million last season in the final year of his six-year $25 million deal that included the two options.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds

The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic. Houston won its second title in six years by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team is among the contenders to win it all next season, but another powerhouse organization is pinned as the overall favorite for next season.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros beat Phillies to win 2022 World Series

The Houston Astros are world champions. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night to claim the 2022 World Series title. Ryan Pressly got Nick Castellanos to fly out to right fielder Kyle Tucker in foul territory in the bottom of the ninth inning to seal the franchise’s second championship and send the Minute Maid Park crowd into a frenzy.
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks decline Zach Davies’ mutual option

The Diamondbacks declined their end of a mutual option on Zach Davies’ services for the 2023 season. The right-hander will now receive a $250K buyout and (as per the MLB Players Association) officially becomes a free agent. Davies inked a one-year guarantee with the D-backs in March and posted...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy